COCC’s Latinx Heritage Month Includes Oregon Author Emilly Prado

(Writer Emilly Prado will speak on October 17 as part of COCC’s Latinx Heritage Month | Photo by Christine Dong)

Emilly Prado, recipient of a 2022 Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association award, will speak about her book Funeral for Flaca and her personal journey as a writer and educator during Latinx Heritage Month at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) at 6pm on Tuesday, October 17. All COCC Latinx Heritage Month events are open to the public. Visit cocc.edu/multicultural for details.

Prado’s free presentation and book signing will take place in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. Her published collection of essays also received a 2021 bronze award from Foreword Reviews and was heralded by Ms. Magazine as “utterly vulnerable, bold and unique.” ASL interpretation is offered during the event and Spanish interpretation is available upon request; contact odi@cocc.edu before October 10.

A piñata-making workshop, led by a local Latina artist, will take place as part of COCC’s Latinx Heritage Month from noon to 2pm on Saturday, October 7, at River’s Place food cart lot in Bend, 787 NE Purcell Blvd. Preregistration with fee required at cocc.edu/multicultural.

At 6pm on Thursday, October 26, COCC’s office of diversity and inclusion will screen the documentary film “Paper Children” at the Redmond campus’s Technology Education Center, Room 209. The 2020 film follows a family’s struggle to build a better future after fleeing violence in Central America to seek asylum in the U.S. In Spanish with English subtitles. A discussion will follow the film. Light snacks and refreshments provided.

Latinx Heritage Month is celebrated nationwide from September 15 to October 15. COCC’s events are held solely in October due to the college’s late-September fall term start. Contact odi@cocc.edu for more information about COCC’s Latinx Heritage Month.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

