Central Oregon Artists Dominate in State Exhibit

A record number of Central Oregon artists’ work has been accepted into the Watercolor Society of Oregon’s Fall Exhibit. Out of the 80 watercolor paintings in the show, 14 of them were created by artists residing in Central Oregon. Trish McKinney, the juror, selected the show from 236 submitted paintings from 140 artists across the state of Oregon. The Elsinore Gallery in Salem will display the show in October. Open until 6pm most days, the gallery is at 444 Ferry St. SE Salem, 503-581-4642.

You will see the works of MaryAnn Bake, Helen Brown, Winnie Givot, Terri Gonzalez, Elizabeth Haberman, Judy Hoiness, Barb Hutchings, Dianne Lay, Marti Meyer, Hazel Reeves, Steve Rothert, Kim Smith, Rebecca Sentgeorge, and MaryJo Vranizan.

elsinoregallery.com