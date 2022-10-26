COCC’s Native American Heritage Month Bestseller Book Talks & Painting Exhibition

((L-R) There There by Tommy Orange, The Beauty of Ascension, Acrylic, wood, 6′ x 2.5.’ by Jennifer Kapnek)

COCC’s Native American Heritage Month Features “Powwow Yoga,” Bestseller Book Talks

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is commemorating Native American Heritage Month with free community events throughout November. Programming will include a three-part virtual book conversation of the novel There There by Tommy Orange, Pulitzer Prize finalist and PEN/Hemingway award winner, free tickets to The Museum at Warm Springs, and in-person, powwow-dance-influenced yoga sessions at the Bend and Madras campuses. Visit cocc.edu to learn more.

On Tuesdays from November 1 to November 15, 12-1pm, COCC’s office of diversity and inclusion will host a virtual book discussion of the bestselling novel There There, a poignant and unflinching tale of a dozen characters from Native communities traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in ways they may not realize. To register and receive the link, email odi@cocc.edu. Obtain the book at the COCC Barber Library, local libraries or local booksellers.

Acosia Red Elk, a member of the Umatilla Tribe and ten-time world champion jingle dancer, will lead two workshops in her self-designed “Powwow Yoga” on Friday, November 18, from 10-11am in Wille Hall on the COCC Bend campus, and from 4-5pm in the community room of the COCC Madras campus. The fusion practice blends tribal dancing and yoga for a well-rounded workout with an Indigenous approach to wellness.

Additionally, COCC is offering 50 free tickets to visit The Museum at Warm Springs during the month of November; the will-call tickets are available at the museum on a first-come, first-serve basis. The museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions and cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Visit museum.warmsprings-nsn.gov for hours, current exhibition information and ticket availability.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

COCC Painting Exhibition Marries Botanical Subjects, Woody Material

COCC is exhibiting a collection of botanical-themed paintings by Portland artist Jennifer Kapnek, titled Cherished Kindling, in the Health Careers Center’s first-floor gallery through November 18. The building is open Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The artist blends two- and three-dimensional planes with her nature-based canvases, incorporating material elements such as actual branches and live edges that extend beyond the frame. Cherished Kindling is an exhibition of paintings rooted in the natural world,” Kapnek said in a statement. “The work explores nature through iconic imagery.” Two bodies of the artist’s work are included in the collection. Kapnek is a member of the Portland-based Urban Art Network’s board of directors.

For more information, contact Christy Chaung at 541-383-7735 or cchaung@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu