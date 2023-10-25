COCC’s Turkey, Toddler Trots Bring Fun & Scholarship Funding

(Seasonal spirit is an active ingredient in COCC’s Turkey Trot and Toddler Trot events | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding its annual Turkey Trot fundraiser, a 5K run/walk, at 10:30am on Saturday, November 4, at the Bend campus’s track, preceded by the free Toddler Trot.

Free to COCC students, the Turkey Trot event is $15 for preregistered participants (plus $2.50 in online fees) and $20 for those who register race day. The fee includes a T-shirt, prizes, coffee, fruit and pastries from COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute. Day-of registration will take place in the Mazama Gym at 9:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides scholarship assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs. Preregister at cocc.edu/departments/sports/races.aspx.

The free Toddler Trot starts at 10am and involves two race categories: ages three years and younger and five years and younger (no online registration required but participants should plan to arrive at 9:30am). A growing tradition in its second year, the Toddler Trot crosses the full length of COCC’s athletic field.

“We’re excited to see everyone back again for one of our most anticipated races of the year,” said Josh Motenko, COCC’s assistant director of club and intramural sports. “Personally, I’m excited to see our Toddler and Turkey Trot participants high-five our bobcat mascot, who often joins the fun on a unicycle.”

For information, contact Josh Motenko, COCC’s assistant director of club and intramural sports, at jmotenko@cocc.edu or 541-383-7794.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

