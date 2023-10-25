“Know Revolution” this November with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

You say you want a revolution… Explore revolutionized art, music, food, and politics this November. Develop your little ones’ routines with music, changes, and movement. Watch a radical piano performance with live painting and take a musical journey with the Celtic harp and violin. Discover the foundations of meatless meals and try gratitude journaling. Explore the ideal and the real behind the October 1917 Revolution in Russia and hear notable songs of revolution and protest. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

French Revolution and Wine at Arome*

One part history lesson, two parts delicious French wine paired with French-style cheeses. Dive into the French Revolution and its impact on wine infrastructure and wine culture in France. Ages 21+. Registration required.

Wednesday, November 1 • 5:30pm Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond

Revolutionary Gratitude Journaling*

Release your inner artist alongside Kristin Darnell. Discover prompts and words of encouragement to assemble a custom gratitude journal using beautiful art papers, a blank notebook, stamps, and inks. Registration required.

Wednesday, November 1 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Saturday, November 4 • 10:30am Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond

Pocket Vinyl Performance

Pocket Vinyl perform their radical piano and live painting show followed by a reading from their graphic novel How to Completely Lose Your Mind. Hear how this book inspired them to attempt a world record for “Fastest to Play a Concert in Each of the 50 States.”

Thursday, November 2 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Revolutionize Childhood Routines with Music*

In this workshop, Rebecca Locklear engages caregivers and their children in chants, movement, plus a few songs you can adapt to help your child navigate tough situations. Intended for children ages 3-5 and their caregiver. Registration required.

Friday, November 3 • 11am East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Comparative Revolutions

Discover links between where and why revolutions occur. Professor of History at Portland State University Thomas Luckett explores the scholarship on comparative revolutions that historians and sociologists have published over the last 50 years.

Friday, November 3 • 4pm Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond

Sunday, November 4 • 10:30am Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

David Helfand & Tanya Bunson Perform

Travel to the far reaches of the world with the Celtic Harp, octave mandolin, guitar, and violin. Harpist and multi-instrumentalist David Helfand and virtuoso fiddler Tanya Bunson are thrilled and honored to perform their music for the community.

Saturday, November 4 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Kids’ Sound Yoga and Storytelling

Take a guided journey with Kevin Kraft, children’s author, yoga instructor, and musician, in this active exploration into yoga, sound healing, storytelling, and silence. Please bring a yoga mat (or something similar) and light blanket. Intended for children ages 7+ and their caregiver.

Tuesday, November 7 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Wednesday, November 8 • 3pm High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond

Plant-Based Eating*

Less meat, more flavor! With more than 35 years’ professional experience, Suzanne Landry explains the benefits of eating a well-balanced diet with or without animal protein; whole grains and legumes; and sources of non-meat protein.

Tuesday, November 7 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Tuesday, November 14 • 1pm Sisters Firehouse | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters

Russian Revolution Roots

Explore the ideal and the real behind the October 1917 Revolution in Russia. Jessica Hammerman, PhD, shares excerpts of Marx, Lenin, and Stalin to help understand the Russian Revolution, a period of political and social change, resulting in the establishment of the Soviet Union.

Monday, November 13 • 6pm • Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond

Monday, November 20 • 1pm • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Flight Attendants: Revolutionizing a Workplace

The flight attendant profession has evolved dramatically and those changes affected many other workplaces as a result. Learn about the remarkable history and its impact on what we know today as commercial aviation.

Wednesday, November 15 • 5:30pm Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW 8th Street, Redmond

Thursday, November 16 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Songs of Revolution and Protest

From Woody Guthrie to Green Day, music has often played a role in bringing about cultural change. Spend a Saturday with songs of revolution and protest with musician Mike Biggers.

Saturday, November 25 • 11am Sisters Firehouse Community Hall | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters

Saturday, November 25 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org