On Exhibit — David Eckard

(Art by David Eckard)

On Exhibit: Ballyhoo Featuring David Eckard

On View July 7-August 26, 2023

Artist Talk: Thursday, August 3 at 6pm at the Scalehouse Gallery

Ballyhoo, new works from Oregon artist David Eckard, is a collection of imaginary constructions and surreal imagery that utilize a diverse range of materials and techniques. These works, existing between sculpture, drawing, and painting, depict abstracted biomorphic and sexualized images that explore the human body as a site of personal and collective narratives, expressed desires, potential, and trauma.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. We are located in the Tin Pan Alley of the Franklin Crossing building, 550 NW Franklin, Suite 138.

About David Eckard:

David Eckard utilizes diverse materials, techniques and presentational strategies in his studio practice. Futility, function, authority, queer masculinity and persona are the primary notions investigated, critiqued, and exploited in his work. Eckard fabricates fictive artifacts and enigmatic objects with a variety of materials and techniques. These sculptures exist as singular objects, installation components and performance props. His rendered works on panel and paper are biomorphic, sexualized schematics that address the body as carrier of histories, fantasies, potential and trauma. Through performance, Eckard orchestrates transient theatrics and deploys temporary monuments in civic spaces for incidental audiences.

Eckard has exhibited internationally and his work has been reviewed in Art in America, Sculpture, Flash Art, The New York Times, the Chicago Tribune and Artnews. He is the recipient of multiple fellowships and awards including the Individual Artist Fellowship (2015, Regional Arts and Culture Council, Portland, Oregon), the Hallie Ford Fellowship in the Visual Arts (2010, Ford Family Foundation, Portland, Oregon) and the Bonnie Bronson Fellowship (2010, Portland, Oregon).

He is an Associate Professor and Head of the Sculpture Department at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon.

Best of Bend: Vote for Scalehouse Gallery

The Scalehouse Gallery has been selected as a finalist for Best Art Gallery in Bend. As a non-profit Gallery focused on programming that is accessible, provocative, and open to discussion, this title has a big impact.

Please take a moment to vote for the Scalehouse Gallery. Click the link below and scroll down to > Entertainment & Leisure > Art Gallery.

We are so grateful for your support! Voting end July 16.

Annex Exhibit: Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit Featuring Elif Koyutürk

Annex Exhibit On View May 29 – July 20, 2023

Welcome to Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit exhibition, a captivating exploration of the profound interconnections between nature, the human spirit, and the unseen realms. Through a collection of evocative photographs, we embark on a transformative journey, delving into the depths of our inner selves and embracing the ethereal whispers that guide us.

In this exhibition, the artistry of light and shadow intertwines with the essence of wildness and luminescence. Each photograph serves as a portal, inviting viewers to contemplate the intricate dance between the seen and unseen, the intellect and truth, and the convergence of the physical and spiritual realms.

The collection unfolds like chapters of a poetic story, unveiling the profound beauty that emerges when we connect with nature, nurture our wild spirit, and surrender to the guidance of our inner divine spark. It speaks to the timeless quest for self-discovery, inviting us to explore the depths of our souls and celebrate the transformative power that resides within us all.

As you wander through the exhibition, allow yourself to be immersed in the symphony of color, texture, and symbolism that unfolds before your eyes. Let the photographs awaken your senses and evoke a sense of wonder, encouraging introspection and contemplation of the interconnectedness between nature and the human experience.

“Nature’s Luminescence within the Human Spirit” beckons you to embrace your own journey of becoming, to listen to the unspoken language of the lands, and to discover the radiant light that settles between intellect and truth. It is an invitation to honor the wildness within, to embark on a sacred dialogue with nature, and to transcend the boundaries of the physical world as we merge with the unseen.

Join us in this ethereal reverie, where the spirit is guided, the soul is nourished, and the transformative power of art illuminates the path towards self-discovery and profound connection.

