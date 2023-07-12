Double Your Impact with a Gift to the Music Library Fund

Contributions to the Mel Rubin Library Fund will be matched up to $5,000!

Funds to support Sunriver Music Festival’s print music expenses fulfills a dream of founding Festival Music Director

Donate to the Library Fund

Please specify in the shopping cart notes that the donation is for the Library Fund

When Mel’s family learned that it was the 10th anniversary of the Mel Rubin Library Fund, and that print music expenses are estimated to exceed $8,000 for this season, it inspired them to offer a matching challenge to the community.

In honor of the Fund’s 10th anniversary, Mel’s family will match up to $5,000 in gifts from other music lovers, hoping to raise $10,000 to cover this year’s budget and to provide a head start on next year’s music expenses.

Sunriver Music Festival’s founding Music Director Larry Smith dreamed of a lasting way to support significant costs associated with the acquisition of the sheet music and materials needed by our musicians each year.

Maestro Brett Mitchell is taking great heed to maintain and continually raise the artistic excellence of the Festival. Those of us who remember Larry know he would want to offer his support to this effort!

Mel Rubin and Larry Smith enjoyed a friendship spanning nearly 20 years. After Mel passed away and not long before Larry also passed, Mel’s family contacted Larry regarding establishing a fund that would be meaningful to him. Contributions to the Mel Rubin Library Fund help memorialize our founding Maestro and sustain his vision for long-term support of the Festival.

Mel’s family would like to express their heartiest gratitude to all who choose to support Sunriver Music Festival through this special fundraiser. Thank you!

sunrivermusic.org