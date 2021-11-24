Come Over the Hills to Hillsbrew — A Brand-new Beer Festival in Hillsboro, Oregon

Festival Debut Slated for February 25-27, 2022

The Hillsbrew Fest, a brand-new festival featuring a selection of Oregon’s best beers, is debuting in Hillsboro late this winter. The event will take place February 25-27, 2022, at the Wingspan Event Center at the Washington County Fairgrounds and is presented by the team behind the world-renowned Oregon Brewers Festival.

The Hillsbrew Fest is designed to bring beer lovers together to enjoy pours of a wide variety of styles from 30 independent craft brewers and two cideries. The Fest celebrates brews from every corner of the state, with invited breweries representing the Willamette Valley, Oregon Coast, Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and the Portland Metro Area. The full list of participating breweries and cideries will be unveiled in December.

“After more than 30 years producing craft beer festivals, I can’t wait to get together with the community in HIllsboro and raise a glass to Oregon’s best,” said festival co-founder Art Larrance. “More than half of the beers at Hillsbrew will be making their debut with us, so attendees will get a chance to try some really unique new craft brews.”

Along with many never-before-seen brews, the festival will feature some unique favorites from across Oregon. There will be food vendors and souvenir sales, and The Denominators will provide live musical entertainment. Free, handcrafted root beer is available for designated drivers, courtesy of Crater Lake Soda.

Tickets will be sold online at hillsbrewfest.com starting in December and will also be available at the festival entrance. This event is exclusively for those 21 years old and older. Nobody under 21 will be admitted to the venue.

Event organizers are actively seeking volunteers to help pour beer and keep the festival running smoothly. Volunteers, who must be at least 21 years old, will each receive a festival t-shirt, souvenir tasting mug and vouchers for beer as appreciation for their time commitment and hard work. The volunteer application will be on the festival website.

The Wingspan Event Center is a new, state-of-the-art facility located at Westside Commons, a multi-use campus that hosts the annual Washington County Fair in Hillsboro. TriMet’s MAX Light Rail Blue Line and bus #47 both stop adjacent to the campus, providing convenient transportation for festival goers. Parking is $10 per day, per car. The festival encourages responsible drinking, and requests visitors to make use of public transit, rideshare services and designated drivers for the safety and enjoyment of everyone.

Doors open at 11:30am daily, and taps are open from noon to 9pm Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7pm Sunday.

