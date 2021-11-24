PDX Jazz Talent Featured at the 2021 Leadership Summit

(Graphic | Courtesy of Oregon Business Plan)

This year, we are partnering with PDX Jazz and the Biamp PDX Jazz Festival to underscore the integral role the arts play in economic development across the state.

Greaterkind, a jazz fusion group from Portland, will play throughout the program. At lunch, Sarah Clarke, lead singer of the band Dirty Revival, will perform with Greaterkind. Register today to secure your Summit spot December 6 from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

The Biamp PDX Jazz Festival demonstrates the resiliance of the arts as a tool for economic development. The festival brings musical talent from around the world to Oregon.

The Leadership Summit will also feature hip hop and spoken word artist MOsley WOtta to enliven our policy discussion. Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, and others will reflect on the Oregon Business Plan strategy to capitalize on opportunities in manufacturing and workforce development.

Attendees will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Full details of our COVID protocols are available on the registration page. For those unable to attend in person, there will be a live stream of the event.

Tickets are limited, so be sure to register today to guarantee your seat for the 2021 Leadership Summit.

oregonbusinessplan.org