Mt Hood Center Announces Arena Tribute Series Concerts

(Graphic | Courtesy of Mt Hood Center)

The MHC Further Expands its Capabilities as an Event Venue

The Mt Hood Center (MHC), following the successful staging of the 2021 summer concert series, continues to highlight their expanding capabilities as a multi-purpose event center with the Arena Tribute Series. In partnership with concert promoter/talent booking agency J-Fell Presents, a series of monthly concerts will be presented in the center’s 22,000-square-foot Wy’east Arena starting in December 2021. The indoor concerts are all-ages, Saturday evening events that also feature food and beverage vendors.

The series opens on Saturday, December 4 with Stone In Love — Journey tribute and 80s party hits cover band Radical Revolution. Upcoming tribute bands performing in the series (which extends through June of 2022) include Petty Fever (Tom Petty), Eagle Eyes (Eagles), Notorious (Duran Duran), Glass Of Hearts (Blondie), Bad Moon Riders (Creedence Clearwater Revival), Texas Flood (Stevie Ray Vaughan), Barracuda (Heart/Led Zeppelin), Shooting Star (Bad Company), 5150 (Van Halen/Sammy Hagar) and Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath).

Tickets for all concerts are available through Afton Tickets. Advance prices are $25 for attendees 18 and over, $15 for ages seven to 17, and free admission for kids six and under. Portable chairs are welcomed, outside food and beverages are not.

mthoodcenter.com/concerts • j-fell.com