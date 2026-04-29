Join Us This Spring for Maestro Gesme’s Final Concerts

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony Association)

Announcing our Spring Concert Series

It’s not too late to become a member and reserve your tickets for our Spring Concert Series as we celebrate Maestro Gesme in his final performances with the Central Oregon Symphony.

You won’t want to miss our final Spring Concert Series in May. You can find more information below.

Those who become members now will have their membership roll over and continue through the 2026–2027 season, offering extended access and benefits.

Spring Concert Series Information:

Join us for Maestro Gesme’s final concert series with the Central Oregon Symphony—an unforgettable “Orchestra Showcase” that pays tribute to his artistic legacy through a richly varied program spanning dramatic opera, heartfelt reflection, folk-inspired dance, and vivid orchestral color.

La forza del destino Overture by Giuseppe Verdi opens with gripping drama and sweeping lyricism, setting the stage for the emotional intensity of his opera.

In contrast, Elegy for Strings, Harp, Timpani, and French Horns by Jonathan Leshnoff offers a contemporary and deeply moving meditation on loss and memory.

Norwegian Dances, Op. 35 by Edvard Grieg brings lively charm and folk flavor, while Dance of the Hours by Amilcare Ponchielli sparkles with elegance and wit.

The program concludes with Pines of Rome by Ottorino Respighi, a thrilling sonic journey through the Eternal City, rich with color and grandeur.

Spring Concert Series:

Saturday, May 16 | 2pm

Saturday, May 16 | 7:30pm

Sunday, May 17 | 2pm

All concerts will take place at the Mountain View High School Auditorium.

Please contact the Central Oregon Symphony Association office at 541-317-3941 or info@cosymphony with any questions or for more information.

See you at the Symphony!

cosymphony.com