Volunteer Announcement

Following our recent record-setting concert, High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is entering an exciting new chapter. As our audiences grow and programming continues to flourish, so do the opportunities for community members to be involved behind the scenes. We are welcoming additional volunteers who would like to play a meaningful role in supporting Central Oregon’s vibrant chamber music scene.

You don’t have to be a musician — or even a regular concertgoer — to get involved. If you value arts, education, and community connection, there is a place for you at HDCM!

Volunteer opportunities include:

Concert hospitality and patron services

Assistance at Educational outreach events and performances

Special event support

Concert Preparation and Assistance

Volunteering with HDCM offers a chance to connect with fellow music lovers, support visiting artists, and contribute to an organization that continues to thrive because of our community. As we look ahead to the remainder of our 18th season and beyond, we’re building a team that reflects the energy and enthusiasm of the region.

To learn more about volunteering, contact Operations Manager Mark J. Knippel at mark@highdesertchambermusic.com.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

