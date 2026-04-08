Coming Up at BEAT

(Graphic courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

Tickets are now on sale for The Secret Garden

Tickets are now on sale for BEAT Children’s Theatre production of The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett, adapted by Tim Kelly.

Tickets can be purchased here for all shows.

Friday, May 8, 2026 // 7pm

Saturday, May 9, 2026 // 1pm

Saturday, May 9, 2026 // 7pm

Sunday, May 10, 2026 // 1pm

Friday, May 15, 2026 // 7pm

Saturday, May 16, 2026 // 1pm

Saturday, May 16, 2026 // 7pm

Sunday, May 17, 2026 // 1pm

Space is limited, so don’t wait to purchase your tickets.

We have also added two more classes to our BEAT the Heat Summer Camp line up:

July 20-23 – 1-4pm – Adventure Theatre Games for ages 9-13

Aug 17-20 – 1-4pm – Broadway at BEAT! for ages 10-16

beatchildrenstheatre.org