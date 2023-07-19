Coming Up at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards

(Photo courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Calling All Wine Lovers & Hiking Enthusiasts!

We are honored to be featured in Jack Costa’s new book Wine Hiking Oregon!

These 30 hikes are for you! Each carefully selected hike leads you through a stunning natural landscape and ends near a winery or tasting room where an excellent Oregon wine awaits you!

Get your hands on a copy of his book and let us know how you like it!!

Book Info

LIVE at the Vineyard

Mango Stew Trio

Thursday, July 20, 2023

5-8pm

Mango Stew is back at the Vineyard with a fun night of Palm Tree Rock N Roll with great tunes by Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown and the Eagles. Come hear the trio and we will pretend we have our toes in the sand and share some sun screen.

Don’t miss our summer concerts with great sunsets, lots of dance room and crazy good music! Our outside venue serves our award-winning wine, wood fired pizza, salad, pub pretzels, beer on tap, soda and desserts available for purchase. Tables and chairs provided for you.

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Mango Stew Tickets

Dry Canyon Stampede

Friday, July 21, 2023

6-9pm

Back at the Vineyard – Dry Canyon Stampede… It’s members hail from all over the Central Oregon area, including infamous Kurt Silva!

This band features a collection of superb musicians and vocalists with one goal — to be the best Country Western dance band in Central Oregon!

Playing classics to contemporary with a blend of rockin’ rhythms and moving ballads… Patsy Cline to Miranda Lambert and Hank Sr. to Brothers Osborne. Come enjoy the talented Dry Canyon Stampede band and bring your boots and get ready to have a stompin’ good time!!!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Dry Canyon Stampede Tickets

Superball

Saturday, July 22, 2023

6-9pm

Greetings time travelers and bell bottom wearers — the late 60’s, 70s to mid-80s, is back and Superball is ready to rock!

Featuring guitarist Kye Kennedy, bassist Dan Larsson (both from the wildly popular Beatles cover band, Juju Eyeball), and guitar player David Miller plus drummer extraordinaire Sean Rule. Superball travels to the late 60’s, 70s to mid-80s, in search of all those fun and exciting hits that made us want to go out and buy all that vinyl!

The band members have been on MTV/had Top 40 hits, played with Emmy and Grammy winners and are veteran recording and touring international musicians. But these devotees to rock don’t just talk the talk, they also wear the bell bottoms. So, dust off your LPs, find your flares, and let’s boogie!

Wood fired pizza, salads, pub pretzels, dessert, amazing award-winning wine by the bottle, sangria, beer, and soda are all available for purchase.

Come enjoy our beautiful venue, amazing sunsets, beautiful gardens and vines! We provide you with chairs and tables and dance the night away!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Superball Tickets

