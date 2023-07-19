New Website, New Email, New Artwork!

(Mountain Lake, 29.5 x 32.5 x 1.5″ framed by Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer)

Several weeks ago, we discovered our website crashed. And because we’re artists and not IT professionals, we didn’t realize we couldn’t receive emails, either. After much whining, and resisting to dedicate time to fixing the problem (once again, we choose to spend our time creating art, not creating websites), we got to work and rebuilt our virtual gallery.

We finally were able to access our contact history and found you again. Thank goodness! This was the saddest and most worrisome piece of this entire saga. The thought of not being able to reach you just about broke our hearts.

So we’re up and running now. If you’ve been trying to email, or visit our website, we’re happy to say you’ll no longer be met with bounce-backs, or the eternally spooling blank page of the website.

While dedicating much of the last few months fixing this mess, we’ve also been able to create art. We’re grateful, as this is what kept us sane while working on building the new website. To celebrate our new site, for the next week we’re offering a 5% discount on all artwork (sorry, this does not include gift cards). We hope you’ll take advantage of this rare offering.

Enter the code: Welcome! when you’re ready to collect your art, and you’ll have your new art soon!

In the meantime, please update our contact info, take a look around the new website (we have a new domain, too!), or send an email to our new address: twins@lubbesmeyerart.com.

It feels so good to connect again! We’ve missed you!

lubbesmeyerart.com • twins@lubbesmeyerart.com