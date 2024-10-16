Coming Up at the Tower

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Churchill

Sunday, October 20 at 2pm

Winston Churchill has just been awarded honorary US citizenship by President John F. Kennedy. In recognition of this unprecedented occasion, The American-Oxford Society has asked the former Prime Minister to address them and discuss what this honor means to him.

In this often funny, sometimes touching, and always engaging one-man-show, veteran British actor David Payne brings Churchill to life onstage. Audiences will be delighted to hear of his exploits during the Boer War, his constant battles with Britain’s fellow politicians, and his special relationship with America and America’s presidents. But most telling of all, Churchill enlightens the audience with intimate and touching details of the two special women in his life — his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth.

With elements of The Crown and The Darkest Hour, David Payne once again gives audiences an opportunity to spend an evening with one of the greatest historical figures in the world — Sir Winston Churchill.

Tickets are half-price with code: CHURCHILL

Men Are From Mars — Women Are From Venus Live!

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30pm

Celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Off-Broadway sensation, Men Are From Mars — Women Are From Venus LIVE! This uproarious show, a seamless blend of theater and stand-up, has been revamped for 2024. Expect a delightful, light-hearted comedy inspired by John Gray’s New York Times #1 best-selling book. Eric Coble, the original writer, and director Mindy Cooper are back to inject new life into the script, ensuring its relevance and resonance with today’s audiences. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids! When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It’s a great recipe for a date night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book.

Tickets are half-price with code: MARS

