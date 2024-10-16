Bend Happens Here in October

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

Zombie Tag

Free Spirit + Yoga + Ninja + Play hosts their Halloween Hangout Friday, October 25! The day includes Toddler Open Play from 9-10:30am and 10:30am-12pm including a super cute toddler costume contest and surprise visit from a friend who love’s cookies. Then later in the day is the Kids Open Play from 3:30-5pm and 5-6:30pm featuring group games like Zombie Tag and a visit from a spidery friend.

Creep it Real

LUSH Cosmetics is creeping it real strange with a lovable limited-edition line of Halloween Bath Bombs. Even cooler, on Saturday, October 26 they’re hosting a Spooktacular Bath Bomb Event from 2-3pm for folks to make their very own Mummy Bath Bomb! Space is limited, so folks need to sign up in advance with an associate at the store.

Ghoulishly Delightful

Old Mill District’s Halloween Spooktacular is where Bend’s best Boos come to life! Our annual family-friendly Halloween party returns from the dead Thursday, October 31 from 4-7pm. From trick-or-treating at the shops to watching the spectacle of costumed pets parading, and Central Oregon Aerial Artists soaring to decorated selfie spots and the iconic Witches’ Paddle on the Deschutes River, Halloween in the district is a night full of community spirit and ghoulishly good times.

