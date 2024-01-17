Community Education at COCC

For full course descriptions or to register, click on course title, register button, or call 541-383-7270.

Have you tried to design a space but weren’t happy with the results? Have you seen a space you loved and wanted to create in your home? In this introductory course, join professional interior designer Florence McLaughlin to learn the simple rules for creating a beautiful space! During this interactive course, you will learn essential concepts and do engaging projects with elements like space planning, lighting, color, texture, furniture, art, and accessories. Develop your own taste and style, and create a space that is visually stunning and fits your life. Whether you want to design a small space or your entire house, you will come away with an understanding of how the best interiors are created, and the confidence to design like a pro!

Instructor: Florence Mclaughlin

Mondays, February 5 to March 11

5:30-7pm

COCC Health Careers Center; $179

Macramé is making a comeback! Macramé is an easy method for crafting textile pieces that can be both functional and beautiful. In this class, join crafter Melanie Bills and get started with macramé! During class, you will make a macramé plant hanger that will look great in your home! All supplies provided, and no experience necessary.

Instructor: Melanie Bills

Saturday, February 24

10am-12:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $79

Do you want to make your yard beautiful and beneficial to pollinating insects and birds, while reducing your water bill? Do you want to capture water runoff to filter pollutants or create more wildlife habitat? Or do you want to increase the amount of fruits you harvest from your garden? This class will help students understand different designs of pollinator gardens and xeriscapes, and determine which plants will work best for them to benefit both ecosystems and gardeners.

Instructor: Kaci Rae Christopher

Wednesday, February 28

6:30-8pm

Online Zoom; $39

