New Exhibition Coming to Scalehouse

(Image courtesy of Scalehouse)

Intersections: Youth Exhibition at Scalehouse supported by the Warm Springs Community Action Team

Intersections is an immersive journey into the identities of Native youth in Central Oregon. This multi-disciplinary exhibition showcases the intersection of tradition and contemporary art, offering a profound explanation of how these artists navigate their experiences.

Featured Artists: Melina Cochran, Arthur Miller Jr., LaRonn Katchia, Alyssia Scott.

Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm. Exhibition running from January 26-February 26.

First Friday Opening: January 26, 5-8pm.

scalehouse.org