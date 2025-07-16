Concertmaster Yi Zhao to be Featured Soloist on August 11

(Photo courtesy of SRMF)

On Monday, August 11, Sunriver Music Festival returns to the Sunriver Resort Great Hall and welcomes Yi Zhao as the featured soloist!

Zhao will be performing the popular Mendelssohn Violin Concerto with the Festival Orchestra, conducted by Brett Mitchell.

Summer Festival Artist Spotlight:

Violinist Yi Zhao

Born in Henan, China, Yi Zhao is entering her third summer as Sunriver Music Festival’s concertmaster. She was offered a first violin position in the Minnesota Orchestra in June 2023, and in fall 2024 was appointed principal second violin. Prior to that, Zhao was the assistant concertmaster of the Colorado Symphony for nine seasons. For the past six summers, Zhao has played at the Grand Teton Music Festival, taking on various leadership roles as well as chamber music concerts.

Yi Zhao “[generates] a voluminous tone with seeming ease and composure.” ~Singapore Straits Times

Classical Concert III:

THE LEIPZIG CONNECTION

Monday, August 11 – 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Yi Zhao, violin

SCHUMANN Manfred Overture

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

J.S. BACH/arr. Luke Styles Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

J.S. BACH Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

Now through July 23, you can pick any three or more concerts and get $5 off each ticket!

The discount will be automatically applied. Select “Continue Shopping” to add multiple events to your cart.

In August 2025, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 48th season.

The Summer Festival opens August 2 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 13 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo piano recital and a Family Concert will be presented. Featured artists include pianist Stewart Goodyear, cellist Mark Kosower, Festival concertmaster/violinist Yi Zhao and Vitaly Starikov, 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Silver Medalist.

Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public.

View public rehearsal schedule here.

Tickets are on sale now for all August concerts!

