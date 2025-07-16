Try Something New!

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

This exploratory workshop introduces participants to the world of alternative photo processes focusing on cyanotypes. Cyanotypes use the sun to create images on paper that can be toned with plants to create a host of different colors. Students will learn how to create cyanotypes with photograms and/or digital negatives and then use various plants to tone their creations.

Instructor: Holly Hutton

Thursday, August 14

10am-3pm

Bend Off Campus — $89

Learn the simplicity and the joy of watercolor for all levels of experience. Discover simple techniques to create three small paintings with the use of ink to accent and define shapes. These techniques are easy and fun with step-by-step instructions. All materials are provided. The Watercolor Simplified courses build on technique and experience. It is recommended that the courses be taken in order, but it is not required.

Instructor: Bill Lewis

Saturday, August 16

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus — $79

Learn how to create dynamic photographs of the night sky, Milky Way, and stars. Professional photographer Steve Giardini will teach you exposure techniques, the planning process, and best editing practices. This course is designed for photography enthusiasts who understand basic camera operations and exposure controls. Students must have the following equipment for this course: a digital camera with interchangeable lenses, a wide-angle lens, a tripod and a portable computer or tablet with an Adobe Lightroom or equivalent photo editing software subscription. Contact the instructor if you have questions. The field session will take place near Sparks Lake along the Cascade Highway. To capture night sky photos, the sky must be mostly clear. Since there is no guarantee that the sky will be clear on the scheduled field session night, two alternate nights have been scheduled. Students must self-transport to field session(s).

Instructor: Steve Giardini

Classroom Session:

Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 19, 21 and 26

5-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab

Field Session:

Saturday, August 23

7:30pm-12am

Sparks Lake — $249

