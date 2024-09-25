Countdown to the Best Weekend of the Year!

The Sisters Folk Festival is just NINE DAYS away! We don’t want to jinx it, but the forecast is looking glorious — and we’re not just talking weather! We’ve got a great weekend lined up for you with fantastic music and fun for the whole family.
Tickets are selling fast with Saturday-only tickets officially SOLD OUT and Three-Day passes not far behind. Grab your tickets today and be part of the joy!
September 27 – 29, 2024
Sisters, OR
– Low Ticket Alert! –
Three-Day: $225/Adults • $85/Youth 17 & Under
Friday: $85/Adults • $35/Youth 17 & Under
Sunday: $70/Adults • $30/Youth 17 & Under
* Children 5 & Under Enter For Free
Tickets
Lineup
Schedule
Listen to the Official 2024 SFF Spotify Playlist >>>
SFF KidZone Schedule
Dennis McGregor
11-11:30am
Ants Ants Ants
11:45-12:15am
Community Dance with
Viv & Riley and Scandalous Chutney
12:30-1:15pm
The Pairs
1:30-2pm
Cory Strop
2:15-2:45pm
Ant Ants Ants
3-3:30pm
Las Guaracheras
Community Dance
4-5pm
Enter to win a beautiful custom concertina donated by our longtime sponsor, Breedlove Guitars. The guitar features a slotted headstock, a Western Red Cedar top, figured Myrtlewood back and sides, natural gloss finish and figured Koa binding with Myrtlewood purfling. It’s built with a sunburst maple neck, Ebony fingerboard and Gotoh 700 Nickel tuners with Morning Glory Mosaic Pins as inlay. The spalted maple rosette has inner and outer black purfling.
Purchase a $25 ticket for a chance to call this gorgeous instrument your own! We’re only selling 400 tickets, so your chances aren’t half bad!
By purchasing this raffle ticket you certify that 1) you are 18 years of age or older; AND 2) you are located in the state of Oregon at the time of purchase. The drawing will take place Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 2:55 PM at Village Green Park (305 S Fir St, Sisters, OR). Need not be present to win.