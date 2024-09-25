Countdown to the Best Weekend of the Year!

The Sisters Folk Festival is just NINE DAYS away! We don’t want to jinx it, but the forecast is looking glorious — and we’re not just talking weather! We’ve got a great weekend lined up for you with fantastic music and fun for the whole family.

Tickets are selling fast with Saturday-only tickets officially SOLD OUT and Three-Day passes not far behind. Grab your tickets today and be part of the joy!

September 27 – 29, 2024

Sisters, OR

– Low Ticket Alert! –

Three-Day: $225/Adults • $85/Youth 17 & Under

Friday: $85/Adults • $35/Youth 17 & Under

Sunday: $70/Adults • $30/Youth 17 & Under

* Children 5 & Under Enter For Free

Listen to the Official 2024 SFF Spotify Playlist >>>

SFF KidZone Schedule

Dennis McGregor

11-11:30am

​Ants Ants Ants

11:45-12:15am

Community Dance with

Viv & Riley and Scandalous Chutney

12:30-1:15pm

​The Pairs

1:30-2pm

​Cory Strop

2:15-2:45pm

​Ant Ants Ants

3-3:30pm​

Las Guaracheras

Community Dance

4-5pm

Enter to win a beautiful custom concertina donated by our longtime sponsor, Breedlove Guitars. The guitar features a slotted headstock, a Western Red Cedar top, figured Myrtlewood back and sides, natural gloss finish and figured Koa binding with Myrtlewood purfling. It’s built with a sunburst maple neck, Ebony fingerboard and Gotoh 700 Nickel tuners with Morning Glory Mosaic Pins as inlay. The spalted maple rosette has inner and outer black purfling.

Purchase a $25 ticket for a chance to call this gorgeous instrument your own! We’re only selling 400 tickets, so your chances aren’t half bad!

By purchasing this raffle ticket you certify that 1) you are 18 years of age or older; AND 2) you are located in the state of Oregon at the time of purchase. The drawing will take place Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 2:55 PM at Village Green Park (305 S Fir St, Sisters, OR). Need not be present to win.

