Show Update: Dwight Yoakam Support Change

Dwight Yoakam

Now with Los Lonely Boys

It was announced today that sadly The Mavericks had to step away from the tour with Dwight Yoakam. However, Los Lonely Boys will now be joining him and special guest Drayton Farley in Bend THIS Saturday, Sept. 28! We hope you are still as elated as we are to celebrate the last show of the season with Country music icon Dwight Yoakam and the “Texican Rock n’ Roll” of Los Lonely Boys on Saturday. However, if the change to support has changed your plans, you can request a refund from your point of purchase no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Orville Peck

Orville Peck debuts in Bend TONIGHT during his only Oregon performance along with very special guests Nikki Lane and Emily Nenni! The enigmatic performer will surround fans with a soundscape of his crooning vocals that pay homage to classic American outlaw music. So grab a ticket and come along as Orville takes us on a musical journey down a dusty rose-colored desert highway in our minds.

Concert Tickets and Qs

The Ticket Mill, your place to find the best price on Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert tickets, is located upstairs at 520 SW Powerhouse, Suite 624 above J. Jill and Hello Sunshine. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Have questions about what is allowed and what is not allowed at the shows? Please visit our Venue Information page HERE.

