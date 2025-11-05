County Invites Students to Design “I Voted” Sticker for 2026 Elections

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Next year, the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. To commemorate this milestone, the Deschutes County Elections Office is hosting an “I Voted” sticker contest for the 2026 elections. Students in grades K-12 are encouraged to design a sticker that celebrates our right to vote.

Winning designs will be printed on stickers for 2026 voters and be featured on the Deschutes County Voter Pamphlet cover. Contest winners will be divided into two categories:

Elementary school (K-5): Winner’s sticker will be featured for the 2026 Primary Election in May.

Middle-high school (6-12): Winner's sticker will be featured for the General Election in November.

Sticker design submissions will be accepted through January 31, 2026. Winners will be announced in February. Here are the contest rules:

Design must fit within the circular template. It will be resized to fit a two-inch diameter “I Voted” sticker.

Design must be hand rendered. No digital, AI generated, or altered images will be accepted.

Design should be nonpartisan and not reference any political party.

Design should include the colors red, white and blue.

Design must be original. No clip art, reused imagery, or copyrighted images should be used.

The contest entry form and submission instructions can be found on the County Clerk’s website.

