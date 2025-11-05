Beloved Disney Classic The Little Mermaid Splashes into Redmond

(Photo courtesy of OPA)

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) is thrilled to voyage the seven seas to present Disney’s The Little Mermaid, November 7-16 at Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way. This family-friendly musical invites the community to journey under the sea with Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, and all the unforgettable characters from the beloved story. Tickets are $14 or $48 for a family four-pack.

Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairytale and the animated film, The Little Mermaid is whimsical and deep, a timeless story of wonder, beauty and forbidden love. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright, this well-known story comes to Central Oregon with signature OPA color and scale. Featuring hit songs like Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl and Part of Your World set to live orchestra with an ocean of dancers, the show captures the magic of Disney while bringing a fresh creative twist to the stage. In addition to the show, souvenirs, candy grams to send to cast members, and tickets for a raffle basket will be available in the lobby.

“If you love the Disney animation, you’ll love this faithful stage adaptation,” says Director Jonathan Shepherd. “We never say no to a new challenge at OPA. Turning our studio and stage into a veritable aquarium has certainly been a challenge, and a catalyst for new ideas.”

In typical OPA fashion, the production is largely a parent and community collaboration, featuring custom sets, choreography, props and costumes. With a cast of nearly 60, the production represents youth from across Central Oregon, ages 8-14. Although traditionally a homeschool theater group, several children were able to participate from public and private schools in the area, further growing OPA into a community theater juggernaut.

“The Broadway pass is ambitious,” Shepherd said. “It only exaggerates the spectacle, exaggerates the slapstick. Narratively and musically, it dives much deeper into the pathos behind the Hans Christian Anderson fable.”

Continuing with its passion for challenge, next OPA will venture into the world of adult theater, combined with its young adult division, for the region’s first production of The Prince of Egypt. Auditions will be held September 30 and October 1, with show dates in January.

ovationpa.com