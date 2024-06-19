Create, Learn & Enjoy

Create, Learn and Enjoy!

To register, click on course titles for details or call 541-383-7270

This exploratory workshop introduces participants to the world of alternative photo processes focusing on cyanotypes. Cyanotypes use the sun to create images on paper that can be toned with plants to create a host of different colors. Students will learn how to create cyanotypes with photograms and/or digital negatives and then use various plants to tone their creations.

Wednesday, July 24

10am-3pm

Bend Off-Campus; $89

Register

Learn the simplicity and the joy of watercolor for all levels of experience. Discover simple techniques to create three small paintings with the use of ink to accent and define shapes. These techniques are easy and fun with step-by-step instruction.

Friday, July 19

9am-12:30pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $59

Register

A basic understanding and practice of sewing is the foundation of this hands-on class. This course reviews primary stitches (straight, zig-zag), and joins the practice of art and science in the construction and deconstruction of fabrics. Learn techniques such as cutting, sewing, visualizing, and even hand-dying your own fabrics, to create your own fun and individualized project.

Sundays, August 4-25

9am-12pm

COCC Boyle Education Center 152; $149

Register

View All Creative Arts Courses

cocc.edu