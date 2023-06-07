Crooked River Roundup Foundation Announces 2023 Fundraiser

The Crooked River Roundup Foundation announces the return of the Crooked River Roundup Foundation Dinner and Dance, at the Crook County Fairgrounds in Prineville on June 21 from 6-10pm.

The Crooked River Roundup Foundation brings together members of the community from all walks of life who share the passion for farming, ranching, rodeo, animal health and wellness. The Foundation assists with funding for scholarships for eligible students, creating and maintaining public art pieces, providing youth and other interested groups with information on ranching, rodeos, and a rural way of life, and strategizing with the community on new ways to inspire and encourage youth to pursue ranching and farming.

“We are excited to bring back the Crooked River Roundup Foundation Dinner & Dance for another year,” said Steve Holliday, president of the Crooked River Roundup Foundation. “This event is a great way to celebrate the Western heritage of Crook County and an avenue to kick-off the 2023 Crooked River Roundup, while raising money to preserve the western way of life.”

Tickets for the Crooked River Roundup Foundation Dinner and Dance are on sale.

crookedriverroundupfoundation.org