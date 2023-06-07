Under the Marquee

(Photo courtesy of Tower Theatre)
Mrs. Marcelle’s School of Dance
26th Annual Dance Showcase
Wednesday & Thursday, June 21-22 at 6pm
You are invited to two nights of stunning performances and unforgettable entertainment as local performers dance to the wonderful world of Disney!
Mrs. Marcelle’s School of Dance takes great pride in students’ dedication to their craft and are excited to showcase their talent on stage. The broad selection of performances, which include ballet, hip hop, pom and tap, aim to inspire, and enthrall audiences of all ages.
Wednesday, June 21
Thursday, June 22
Your Humble Servant
Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation
Sponsored by Brooks Resources and Taylor NW
Friday-Sunday, July 7-9
Experience the U.S. premiere of an original play by Bend playwright Jim Crowell, produced by Thoroughly Modern Productions, directed by and starring David DaCosta.
This new drama with music — based on nearly 400 candid letters between John Adams, the nation’s second President, Abigail, his wife of 54 years, and Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. President — goes inside the turbulent triangle of temperaments that shaped America.
Friday, July 7 at 7pm
Saturday, July 8 at 7pm
Sunday, July 9 at 3pm
2023-24 Season
Tower Theatre Foundation Presented Shows
Monday, June 26 at 11am
Make sure you don’t miss a show! Get ready for another season of making memories at the iconic Tower. From blues and country legends to acrobats and comedy, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Our Member presale on is currently underway NOW until June 25. Join today and take advantage of this exclusive Member benefit!
Tickets on sale to the public at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 26. Purchase on our website or at the Box Office.
Listen to our official Tower playlist of music by performers from the upcoming 2023-24 season on our Spotify page.
Box Office Hours: Monday-Saturday from 11am to 4pm