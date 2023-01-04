Curtain Lifts on Choir Performance after Snow Cancellation & Exhibition at Library Features Mixed-Media Book Creations

(The Redmond Community Choir will perform Sounds of the Season on January 8 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Redmond Holiday Choir Performance, Postponed by December Snow, Takes Stage January 8

With its original concert thwarted by December snowfall, the Redmond Community Choir, a class of Central Oregon Community College’s community education program, will perform “Sounds of the Season,” under the direction of Ken Piarulli, on Sunday, January 8, at 4pm at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way. The ensemble will perform a wide variety of musical styles and genres, from sacred to secular. Admission is free.

Art Exhibition at COCC Library Features Mixed-Media Book Creations

An exhibition by artist Krayna Castelbaum, titled “From the Margins” and featuring unique mixed-media books and imaginative found-object sculptures, is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery January 10-26, with a reception from 3:30-5:30pm on Thursday, January 12.

Castelbaum facilitates poetry, creative writing and bookmaking “playshops,” collaborates with other creatives in Central Oregon, and is a certified transformational coach and psychodramatist with a private practice.

The Barber Library is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Thursday, 8am to 5pm on Fridays and typically noon to 7pm on Sundays. Visit cocc.edu/library for library hours.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu