January First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend

The Alexander

1125 NE Watt Way

458-256-6854 • thealexanderbend.com

Continuing thru January is High Desert Art League member Michelle Lindblom. Michelle is a printmaker and painter living along the Deschutes River in Bend. Her process mirrors her approach to life by working through a series of experiments, discoveries and revelations. “I rarely know what’s going to come out on the other side. It is the “spontaneity” that intrigues me.”

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the new Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the new facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru February.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing thru January 8, Survival Architecture & Art of Resilience. Ours is a world of flux. Extreme weather events are propelling questions on our ability to confront and survive climate change, natural disasters and other shocks. This exhibit will focus on learning to survive, adapt and grow amid these shocks and stresses.

Continuing thru May 7, Under the Snow. In the depths of winter, a deep layer of snow quiets the High Desert’s forests. Not a single creature seems to stir. But just under the snow, a secret world has come to life! Dive with us into the snow, where voles, shrews, insects and porcupines build a matrix of tunnels and dens. In this natural history exhibit, visitors will learn about this subnivium environment, the seasonal habitat where animals, plants, and fungi flourish. An interactive wall graphic will allow visitors meet some of the subnivium’s wildlife, including a little mouse named Graupel. Join the High Desert Museum to explore a hidden world of snow.

Continuing thru June 25, 2023, In The Arena. As long as there have been cowboys, there have been Black cowboys. One of the most enduring symbols of the American West, the cowboy evokes self-reliance, strength and determination — qualities found at the Black rodeos held each year across the United States. Through the lens of Bay Area photographer Gabriela Hasbun, this exhibit documents the exhilarating atmosphere of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo — the only touring Black rodeo in the country — and the show-stopping style and skill of the Black cowboys and cowgirls who attend the event year after year.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Erik Hoogen for the month of January. Erik’s dynamic and vibrant work involves large scale paintings and public murals. His vast art career has led him to expound on his love of street art and Mother Nature. In his mid-20s, Hoogen became a snowboard and skateboard art designer for K2. His work for K2, including the graphics for K2’s Zeppelin snowboard series, enabled him to spread his art all over the world. “Everybody knows I love painting butterflies, but the best thing I love to paint, bar none, are things that make you feel good,” Erik said. “My biggest high in life with my art is to steal your attention and take a load off your mind.” Erik’s show goes thru the month of January and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm and Sunday 12-4pm.

Linus Pauling Gallery

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

541-385-3908 • uufco.org

Continuing thru February 5, the Art Resource Team at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon invites you to view a wonderful exhibit of Virlene Arnold’s quilts; One Woman, Many Quilts. The exhibit can be viewed on Sunday mornings, or by appointment.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel welcomes Jacqueline Newbold as their featured artist for January 2023. Jacqueline has considered Bend her home since 1980. Inspired by Central Oregon’s kaleidoscopic sunsets over the years, Jacqueline finds ideas for her colorful watercolor paintings. She watches for cloudy evenings that give the promise of the most colorful skies.

Jacqueline’s paintings have been featured in magazines and books such as Somerset Studio’s Art Journaling, Interweave Press’s Cloth Paper Scissors, Studios, the Cloth, Paper Scissors Book and Splash 17, the Best of Watercolor. She is a member of the Oregon Watercolor Society, the High Desert Art league and the Red Chair Gallery.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art is proud to be featuring the work of Anton Pavlenko, Ken Roth and Scott Switzer, three gifted artists who are inspired by the beauty that surrounds us. On First Friday, January 6, our show, Incoming, will open from 5-8pm.

Anton Pavlenko was home schooled since moving to the U.S. in 1990 from Ukraine. Originally drawn to experience and paint the landscape from direct observation, en plein air, his artistic practice has expanded to adopt a more contemplative approach to painting, focusing on personal and reflective expressions of him and his relationship to the world around him.

Ken Roth has been working as an artist and educator for the past 25 years and has built a committed following of collectors and students. He has taught art at middle, high school and college levels as well as conducted painting workshops in the northwest and California. He considers his teaching an integral part of his own creative process.

Scott Switzer’s oils are colorfully bold and executed in the cubism style. He is equally adept with any subject: landscapes, portraits, wildlife or still life subject matter. The paintings of this award-winning artist have been featured for more than three decades in solo and group exhibitions in galleries and cultural centers throughout the United States.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In January, Red Chair Gallery showcases pastels by Lise Hoffman-McCabe and watercolors by Jacqueline Newbold. Also on special display are felted sculptures by Tammy McCullough and ceramic sculptures by Mary Moore. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: 10am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 12-4pm on Sunday. Open late on January 6 for First Friday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Featured show continuing thru January —Small Works. Multiple Central Oregon artists will be showing a wide variety of subjects, styles and mediums, all in a petite format.

The Gallery is closed thru January 9, with no reception in January.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Art Society continues with the All Member Show. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4pm. Showing thru February.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Lindsey Luna Tucker, Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Ashley Paggi and Alyson Brown.

Lindsey Luna Tucker uses her sensitivity to emotion, exaggeration of gesture and manipulation of color and space, to create abstract landscape oil paintings. While her work is rooted in a visual awareness of the physical world, she favorites emotional truth over visual realism.

Kira Frances creates oil paintings to investigate the nature of truth and share alternative realms of beauty. For her still life pieces, she sets up the objects and alters their context just enough to suggest a dream-like landscape; for her geometric pieces, she takes an idea and deconstructs it, revealing the concept through the display of shapes and angles.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Ashley Paggi (Ash Cascade) is a surface pattern designer whose bohemian/retro style evokes a polished yet gritty sense of place. While she mainly licenses her art, you can find some of her own products such as bandanas, mugs and stickers, at The Stacks.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

The winter months conjure up sparkle, joy, and wonder, so our group show Wonderland is being held over through January. We will celebrate the New Year during the First Friday Gallery Walk in Bend’s Old Mill District, January 6, from 3-7pm. Our artists have contributed art to this show that captures the season.

Whether shimmering snow covered mountains, sculpted snow with a cobalt blue creek circling through or the pastel shades of the setting sun — this show is about whatever moves our artists into a state of wonder. Tumalo Art Co. is home to over 25 artists. Each has a distinctive medium and approach to art-making. Photography, digital media, paintings made with oils, acrylics, mixed media, ceramics, wood (both turned and segmented), glass and jewelry.

A small selection of our tiny art will be available in January too, so you can gift yourself!

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing oil paintings by Sagebrushers Art Society member Gary Uderitz. As a self-taught artist, Gary has pursued his interest in oil painting for over 50 years. Eventually taking classes in technique and color, he found a new direction for developing his own style. “Since retirement and moving to Bend, I’ve been inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds this area. This show is a ‘wine-themed’ set of paintings — of vineyards and gardens.” Stop in to enjoy the view and try one of the fine wines on offer! Showing thru February.

The Wooden Jewel 844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100

541-593-4151 • thewoodenjewel.com

The Wooden Jewel invites Central Oregon to come in and be amazed at the variety of fine art works — both paintings and sculptures — as well as and unique, contemporary, handmade custom jewelry, all by local and international artists.