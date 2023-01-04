New Perspective for 2023

ARIES~ January brings opportunities to start fresh. February is a time to love yourself and let it show. March asks you to realize who you are and what you want next. April needs you to slow down and take care of business. May invites you to listen to your body and take care of what you need. Move forward in June and be enthusiastic about everything you do. Let your joy show in July and realize what a difference it can make. Organize your life in August so that you can see the changes that need to be made. Listen during September and remind yourself to think before you speak. Relationships need your attention in October and it’s important to be cooperative. November is intense and needs you to let go of trying to control others. Decisions made in December need to be based on truth and authenticity. Trust in your future when you are making choices.

TAURUS~ Take your time with conversations in January and be sure you are listening. A change of plans in February needs you to adjust quickly. Keep it simple in March and pay attention to details. Focus on your living arrangements in April in order to make it comfortable. Speak clearly in May and ask for what you want. June could challenge you with unexpected changes. July moves quickly and it’s important to be on top of everything that is happening. Take time in August to soul search and understand more about yourself. Listen to your inner voice in September and realize what you are learning. Do what it takes to let your heart heal in October and celebrate the changes that this creates. Think about your future in November and let go of what seems to be holding you back. Take a big step forward in December and be excited about the direction you are going. Believe in your ability to create what you want.

GEMINI~ Opportunities present themselves in January and need you to be ready to go. Step forward in February and participate with the changes that you want. New beginnings in March are refreshing and can make a difference in your life. Completion is necessary in April in order to move forward. Be honest about how you feel in May and take the steps that will help you be more comfortable. A cheerful approach in June will make a big difference in how others respond to you. Patience is required in July and accept that you will have your moment in the near future. Organize your thought in August so you can ask for what you need. Take your time in September and let your inner voice guide you. Listen to the people around you in October and realize you can learn a lot from others. Let go of needing to know the outcome in November and move forward with faith and optimism. Trust yourself in December as you take a leap of faith. Realize how capable you are and make the necessary changes.

CANCER~ Big changes in January could leave you feeling a bit challenged. Follow your heart in February and let it lead you to what makes you happy. Decisions are made in March that require blind faith. Focus on your living arrangements in April and create a comfortable environment. Be honest with yourself in May and trust what you are discovering about your situation. Appreciate the people in your life in June and let them support you. Speak up in July and let yourself be heard. Work hard in August and do what you can to move forward. Organize your life in September in order to see what you need to do next. Step up in October and make your happiness important. Listen to your body in November and make the necessary changes. Push yourself in December in order to accomplish a little bit extra. Give yourself the opportunity to do the things you dream about.

LEO~ January brings new beginnings when you are open to a fresh start. Trust yourself in February and make the necessary changes. Ask for what you need in March and realize you deserve to be happy. Slow down in April and take care of your body. Self care becomes extra important in May in order to stay healthy. Make yourself a priority in June and remind yourself what a difference this makes. Show the world who you are in July and be proud of what you are doing. An organized approach will help you accomplish more in August. September needs you to focus and be patient with the people around you. Unexpected changes in October need you to adjust quickly and move in a new direction. November brings a glimpse of your future so be enthusiastic about what you see. December invites you to move forward with enthusiasm and be joyful about what’s happening. Celebrate your changes and be grateful for the opportunities.

VIRGO~ January brings surprises and you need to notice what is happening. February requires patience and tolerance of the people you are cooperating with. March presents new beginnings and you need to decide if you want to participate. Cooperation is available in April so let others help you. Be gentle with yourself in May and remember how important this is. Let other people do their thing in June and stay focused on yourself. Speak up in July and make the effort to be heard. Give yourself time for introspection in August and listen to what your inner voice has to say. Be proud of who you are in September and make the necessary choices that support your happiness. An organized approach will help you move forward in October. Be mindful of your emotions in November and keep them from boiling over. Optimism will be what changes the situation in December. Have faith in your future as you make important choices.

LIBRA~ Think before you speak or take action in January. Move forward in February and realize it’s time to do this. Put yourself first in March and make your happiness important. Slow down in April and only do what feels right. Follow your heart in May and be sure you are comfortable with your choices. Shine your light in June and be proud of who you are. Trust yourself in July and let go of explaining yourself. Keep your opinions to yourself in August in order to create cooperation. Be as self sufficient as possible in September and feel confident moving forward. Relationships get your attention in October and it’s important to appreciate them. Emotions are intense in November and make the effort to think positive. Take action in December and be ready to follow through. Be willing to take a few extra steps in the direction you want to go.

SCORPIO~ Be decisive in January and trust your choices. Listen to your heart in February and let it guide you. Hold your words in March and let your actions speak for you. Resistance to change in April will only complicate the situation. Do what feels right in May and believe in what you are doing. Focus on what you need in June and take care of yourself. Consider being low key in July and let others take the lead. Make a plan in August and let it guide you moving forward. Step back a little in September and take your time. Move forward slowly in October and realize it’s the best approach. Be honest about your feelings in November in order to get what you need. Decisions are made in December that need you to follow through right away. Believe in yourself and move forward with confidence.

SAGITTARIUS~ Think before you act in January and be willing to move forward. Listen in February for the clues about what’s next. Be resilient in March and keep your attitude positive. Have patience in April and be willing to take your time. Opportunities in May need you to be organized in order to be effective. Let yourself shine in June and show the world who you are. Be enthusiastic about your future in July and take some important steps forward. Take a breath in August and realize your plan needs more time. Observe your situation in September in order to gather more information. Welcome new relationships in October and let yourself learn from them. Speak up in November and realize it’s time to take action. Be proud of who you are in December and stand up when given the chance. Realize you know what you are doing and let your confidence show.

CAPRICORN~ Make a decision in January that supports your bigger picture. Be willing to change directions in February in order to achieve your goal. Keep it simple in March and realize small steps can lead to bigger changes. Cooperation is available in April so let other people help you. Emotions lead to important choices in May so be honest about how you feel. Trust your intuition in June as you make more decisions. Be patient in July and realize you have plenty of time. Ask for what you want in August and know that you are deserving. Your hard work will pay off in September so be willing to apply yourself. Do your own thing in October and leave other people to their own choices. Let go of the past in November and take a big step forward. Be an active participant in your life in December and make the important changes. Realize your life is about to get a whole lot better and appreciate all of your hard work that you have done.

AQUARIUS~ Appreciate your relationships in January and enjoy them. Let yourself play in February and realize how important this is. Trust your intuition when making choices in March. Changes are surprising in April and you need to stay flexible. Actions speak louder than words in May so pay attention to what you do. Step outside of your comfort zone in June and let yourself be challenged. Everything speeds up in July and it’s important to pay attention. Create some new guidelines for yourself in August and then follow them. Be patient in September and do what needs to be done. Be a cooperative influence in October and realize it makes a big difference. Let go of your fears in November and move forward with confidence. Release the need to explain yourself in December and do what you know is right. Validate your choices and feel good about yourself.

PISCES~ Trust the changes that show up in January and realize they are necessary. Listen to your heart in February and be honest about what you hear. Keep it simple in March and realize what you are learning. Slow down in April in order to pay attention. Unexpected changes in May bring up emotions that need to be addressed. Let yourself be seen in June as you experiment with something new. Recognize you are becoming more comfortable in July with the recent changes in your life. Trust the process in August and have confidence in the outcome. Do more listening than talking in September in order to understand what’s happening. Let other people take the lead in October and watch what they do. Lessons are learned in November that will influence your choices. Allow your heart to lead the way in December and take a leap of faith. Believe in yourself and continue moving forward.

Eileen Lock, Clairvoyant Astrologer / Spiritual Medium

Listen for the song in your heart, find the melody and dance to the music. Check out Eileen’s radio programs online at blogtalkradio.com. Cosmic Lunch Break on Mondays at 8am, What’s Up Wednesday at 8am and Talking With Spirit on Fridays at 8am.