Upcoming Classes at COCC

Belly Dance for Fitness & Fun is a journey through various styles and techniques of belly dance. Each class builds to the next, starting with antiquity styles from the Middle East and North Africa, and progressing through the decades of belly dance styles in the U.S. This is an active, experiential class! Join belly dance instructor Tenley Wallace, and experience this unique and beautiful art form! This is an all-levels, all-genders class, no prior experience is necessary. You’ve never had this much fun exercising!

Instructor: Tenley Wallace

Wednesdays, September 6-October 4

5-6:15pm

COCC Bend Campus Boyle Education Center; $99

Dust off your guitar and learn fundamental skills in this introduction to guitar basics. Learn how to read tablature, play single note melodies, basic rock and blues techniques, chords, and strumming. Emphasis on gaining rhythmic control, picking development, and finger independence. Designed for students with no prior guitar experience or those who want a refresher on the basics.

Instructor: Robin Smith-Jackson

Wednesdays, September 27-December 6

6:30-8pm

COCC Redmond Campus Building 1; $199

Thursdays, September 28-December 7

6:30-8pm

COCC Bend Campus Pence Hall; $199

The common perception is that comedy improvisation is just “making things up.” The reality is that improvisation has formal rules and structure that guide players forward to success. Join Renny Temple, master improviser and actor/director, in this interactive workshop of fun improv games and exercises for enjoyment, for stage, and for life. Come play, and enjoy a lot of laughs along the way!

Instructor: Renny Temple

Mondays & Wednesdays, September 11-October 4

5:30-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $159

