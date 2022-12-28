End of Year Giveaway

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

⭐Hey Film Lovers!⭐

To celebrate the holidays and say THANK YOU for all your support we are teaming up with @oregonfilm to spread the joy of film by giving away some awesome goodies!

One lucky person will win a Tin Pan Ticket pack (six tickets), A BendFilm Membership for 2023, Tin Pan Merch + hydro flask and a BendFilm Hat and Tote!

Enter Here!

Membership Appreciation Screening!

Saturday, January 14 at 7pm

Join BendFilm x SheJumps for a night of films, gear raffles and stoke!

BendFilm Members get in for FREE!

Non Members can purchase tickets for $15!

NEXUS (43 mins)

Featuring Brooklyn Bell, Michelle Parker, Caite Zeliff, Veronica Paulsen, Lucy Sackbauer, Ingrid Stensvaag, Sasha Dingle and Krystin.

Nexus is produced and directed by women. The overwhelming majority of cinematographers, photographers and editors working on Nexus are female. Who better to tell women’s stories than female creatives?

Approach 2 (25 mins)

Sequel to 2021 Approach: ski and snowboarding film elevating people of color, women and adaptive athletes.

Get Tickets

The Season of Giving!

Tis’ the season to give back! This holiday season, we ask for your support in keeping the celebration of independent cinema alive. BendFilm is going into its 20th year, which would not be possible without the generous support from people like you! Click the button below to Donate or learn about the other ways you can support BendFilm!

Donate!

Buy a Subscription and Support Bendfilm!

Buy a subscription to Bend Magazine before the New Year to support BendFilm Inc. For every Subscription, $10 will go back to BendFilm to help support the celebration of independent film in Bend!

Use code ‘BendFilm’ when checking out HERE

Save The Date!

OUT IN FOCUS FilmFest! March 2-4!

The OUT IN FOCUS FilmFest will present recently released leading-edge films to provide a winter opportunity for the community to convene, view and connect around important topics. Select screenings will include panel discussions where filmmakers and actors will be invited to provide a first-hand perspective on the filmmaking process and on issues important in our community. The festival will run concurrently with OUT Central Oregon’s annual Winter PrideFest. Films will be screened exclusively at the Tower Theatre and the Tin Pan Theater in downtown Bend.

Follow us @bendfilmfestival on Instagram and Facebook for more announcements!

bendfilm.org