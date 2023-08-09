DCAA Call to Artists

The mission of Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA), a nonprofit 501C3, is to encourage art and culture in Redmond and the surrounding area by providing opportunity and access for all ages to experience and appreciate many forms of art.

Often creating art is a lonely business, so another purpose of the organization is to offer local creatives an opportunity to meet and mix with their fellow creatives.

One of the ways we try to achieve both of those goals is in cooperation with a group of Redmond businesses who literally lend us their walls to display the art of local artists and artisans.

The Lend Me Your Walls (LMYW) project continues to grow. In April and May of this year, through this program, a group of 16 Redmond area-high school students displayed and sold their work at Redmond’s Senior Center. Many, if not most of these young artists, had never displayed their work to the public before.

Besides the Senior Center, which currently has a new show on display, exhibits can be seen at Grace & Hammer Pizza; St. Charles Hospital, Redmond; High Desert Vision Source; Birdies Brow & Spa; and Feast Food Company. As well as providing opportunity and access for all ages to see and appreciate many forms of art, this project offers local artists and artisans places to display and sell their work. We’d like to continue to grow this project by inviting more businesses to participate.

In addition to the Lend Me Your Walls program, Dry Canyon Arts Association also helps promote Redmond’s First Friday Art Walk by placing close to 30 artists in 12 downtown business.

And in the fall and spring, DCAA sponsors an art show and sale in Redmond which draws hundreds of local art enthusiasts to see the work of local artists.

To learn more about DCAA, check out our website at drycanyonarts.org. And if you are an artist of any type, or a supporter of the arts, please join us.

