New Viaggio Wine Class – Sign-Up

Wine School!

Sharpen your pencils & break out your Trapper Keeper — we’re starting Viaggio Wine School! I am excited to offer monthly wine classes ranging from wine tasting basics, profiling certain varietals and regions, comparing Old World wines vs. New World wines, and many more. Our first class will be held next Wednesday:

Wine Tasting Demystified: A Guided WineTasting Class

In this first class, we’ll taste a collection of red and white wines. You’ll learn how to properly taste wines and convey what is in your glass. Held at the Farm Table, this small group class will be fun, informative, explorative.

Wednesday, August 16

4pm

Limited to 12 Guests

$35 per person

($25 for Viaggio Wine Club Members)

Sign up HERE

