Sunriver Stars Open 2023 Season with A Nice Family Gathering

(Mom, Dad and Carl | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Stars)

Tickets are now available for the Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) production of Phil Olson’s A Nice Family Gathering, a story about a man who loved his wife so much, he almost told her. The show, directed by longtime Stars actor, Ron Pugh, will take place at 7pm March 9-11 and 17, and at 2pm March 18, at The Door Three Rivers.

The story takes place on Thanksgiving with the first family gathering at the Lundeen household since Dad died. Dad comes back as a ghost with a mission to tell his wife of 35 years he loved her, something he neglected to do while alive. The problem is, only one son can see and hear Dad, and Mom decided to invite a date for dinner.

“Rehearsals are going great with a very enthusiastic and well-tuned cast,” Pugh said. “This is a play that doesn’t read very well, but when put to life by this talented cast, is hilarious. We’ve modified the script a little, so the story takes place in a local home, with references to the Caldera International Golf Tournament, the game between the Ducks and the Beavers and even The County Store.”

Despite challenges including weather, COVID, two last-minute cast changes, work conflicts and injury, Pugh assures the audience will only see the talent of an amazing cast — four of which were in the last play he directed, The Odd Couple (Female Version). Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. Refreshments will be available from Josie K’s Deli & Kitchen for shows March 9-17 and from Slurp Soup Company for the closing show on March 18.

SSCT’s season will continue in June with a broadcast show, Radio Star’s Old Time Mystery Theater, directed by Susan Evans Inman, and STARS Kids Drama Camp later that month. In July, SSCT Artistic Director Victoria Kristy will present a psychological thriller, Trap for a Lonely Man. The season will conclude in November with an all-ages production of Anne of Green Gables, directed by Michele Hans.

As a nonprofit, SSCT is an all-volunteer organization, and relies on community support in order to offer quality theater experiences to the local community. With hopes of another successful year, SSCT is looking for those with a love for the arts to get involved both on and offstage, including serving on its board. For tickets, show dates and more information, please visit sunriverstars.org.

Approximate run time: 2 hours | Directed by Ron Pugh

About Sunriver Stars Community Theater:

Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver and the surrounding communities.

sunriverstars.org