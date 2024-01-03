Deschutes County Library In the Know ~ January 2024

Ready, Set, Read! A Novel Idea 2024

Emily Habeck’s debut novel Shark Heart was unveiled as the 2024 A Novel Idea selection in early December, when literary enthusiasts gathered at the Downtown Bend Library to hear the announcement live. Also joining the A Novel Idea community read lineup for 2024 is a selection for youth: Cindy Baldwin’s No Matter the Distance. Visit the A Novel Idea page on our website for all the latest information. And if you missed the unveiling on December 2, you can still watch it on our YouTube channel, including messages from both authors.

Author! Author! Brings Award-Winning Writers to Central Oregon in 2024

Author! Author! returns with three incredible authors: Anne Lamott (Bird by Bird; February 2), Stephanie Land (Maid; March 1), and Robin Wall Kimmerer (Braiding Sweetgrass; May 16). Series subscriptions are on sale now (individual tickets go on sale January 8). Learn more and buy tickets online.

You Now Have Free Access to The New York Times

Deschutes County residents: Your Deschutes Public Library card now gives you free digital access to the New York Times—including NYT Games and Cooking, Wirecutter, The Athletic, and more! To take advantage of free access, log in through the Deschutes Public Library website; start at www.deschuteslibrary.org/research/magazines and scroll down to New York Times. From there, you’ll be linked to a New York Times page that gives you an access code. Codes are issued for 24 hours of access; after that, simply log in through the library website again.

The Winter Reading Challenge Returns

Expand your reading horizons in 2024 by joining the Winter Reading Challenge! Adults (ages 18+) can join in the fun by completing challenges and tracking their progress via the free Beanstack app. If you’re looking for reading ideas, stop by the challenge-themed Your Next Book Pop-up event on Tuesday, January 2, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Downtown Bend Library. The Winter Reading Challenge begins on January 1 and runs through March 20. Learn more about the challenge, Beanstack, and how to take part on our website.

Some of Our Favorites from 2023

As we get ready to turn the page on a new year, we’re looking back at some of our favorite books and movies from 2023. We asked library staff to share somes of their favorites from the past year. Check out their list here. You’ll find something for all ages and for a variety of interests, from fiction to nonfiction. Some of the books may help jumpstart your Winter Reading Challenge!

Volunteer Expo: Ways to Help Your Community

Volunteering doesn’t just help others—it’s good for you, too! It can help bolster a resume, presents opportunities to meet new people, and develops and refines new skills—it’s even been shown to reduces stress. People looking to help others while improving their own lives can find new ways to volunteer in their community with the upcoming Volunteer Expo. Stop by the Downtown Bend Library on Sunday, January 21, anytime between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to visit with community organizations looking for civic-minded individuals who want to make a positive impact.

January is Creativity Month: Use Your Free Access to Creativebug

Creativebug offers more than 1,000 video classes in drawing, painting, sewing, quilting, knitting, jewelry making, and much more—and access is free for Deschutes County residents with their library card. Taught by skilled artists, designers and crafters, Creativebug classes provide project ideas, expert guidance and a healthy dose of creative inspiration for all levels. Have your library card number handy when you log in through the library’s website.

Service Spotlight: Open Computer Labs

New year — new smartphone, tablet, or e-reader? We can help. Stop by an Open Computer Lab and practice your computer skills and problem-solve with library staff. Use a library computer or bring your own laptop or device; these free, drop-in sessions can help you find answers to your questions. We even have a class in January dedicated to learning more about your iPad. You can also use our Book-a-Librarian service for one-on-one or group help.

Events & Programs in January

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs.

Note: We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction work, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events when following the links below.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time — Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Your Own Story: Kids’ Self-Portrait Collages — January 3 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Reading Readiness with Music — January 9 (Downtown Bend)

Rainbow Family Night — January 18 (Downtown Bend)

Stories in the Garden — January 19 (The Environmental Center)

Page to Screen Family Movie Night: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets — January 19 (Tower Theatre)

Family Game Day with Modern Games — January 28 (Downtown Bend)

Music Together Workshop — January 28 (La Pine)

Middle Ground (10-14 yrs)

Hobbit Tea Party — January 2 (Downtown Bend); January 8 (SCP Redmond Hotel); January 17 (La Pine); January 25 (Sisters); January 30 (East Bend)

Prism Club — January 9 (Downtown Bend)

Storytelling Essentials Workshop — January 9 (Sisters)

Wednesday Teen Hangout (La Pine) — January 3, January 10, January 17, January 24, January 31

Rainbow Connections — January 16 (East Bend)

Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend) — Los viernes, 1-4pm

Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) — January 10, January 24

La Hora del Cuento — January 10, January 24 (East Bend); January 17 (Downtown Bend)

Ayuda Tecnológica — January 4 (Downtown Bend)

Arte y Manualidades — January 16 (Downtown Bend); January 30 (Sisters)

Al Mal Tiempo un Buen Cuento — January 20 (Latino Community Association)

Conoce Tu Biblioteca — January 25 (Downtown Bend)

Redmond Book Club: Blue Shoe — January 4 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Nonfiction Book Club: Operating Instructions — January 11 (Suttle Tea)

East Bend Book Club: Crooked Little Heart — January 13

Larkspur Book Club: Remarkably Bright Creatures — January 17 (Larkspur Community Center)

The Fiction Book Club: Sea of Tranquility — January 24 (online)

Downtown Bend Book Club: Hard Laughter — January 26

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations — see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more sessions and locations throughout the county

Your Next Book Pop-Up — January 2 (Downtown Bend)

Explore Your iPhone — January 4 (Downtown Bend)

Open Computer Lab — January 4, January 11, January 18, January 25 (Downtown Bend); January 9, January 16, January 23, January 30 (Redmond); January 12 (East Bend); January 26 (Sisters)

Open Hub Singing Club — January 8 (East Bend); January 10 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Law Librarian Office Hours — January 9 (Redmond); January 16 (La Pine Activity Center);

SCORE Small Business Counseling — January 9, January 23 (Downtown Bend)

Child Abuse: Signs, Symptoms, and Prevention with KIDS Center — January 9 (Downtown Bend)

Lawyer in the Library (online) — January 10, January 24

Tax Aide Appointment Scheduling — January 11, January 12 (Downtown Bend)

Explore Your iPad — January 11 (Downtown Bend)

SafetyNet: Smart Cyber Choices Training — January 16 (Becky Johnson Community Center)

Best Year Yet: Creating Habits and Routines for 2024 — January 16 (Downtown Bend)

Upgrade Your Resume — January 18 (Downtown Bend)

Notary Public Services — January 18 (Downtown Bend)

Volunteer Expo — January 21 (Downtown Bend)

Let’s Talk About it Training with KIDS Center — January 23 (Sisters)

Popcorn and Book Pairing — January 23 (BrownBag Popcorn Co.)

Introduction to Executive Function: Be the Boss of Your Brain — January 23 (East Bend)

Our Place Amongst the Stars — January 27 (Sisters); January 28 (Downtown Bend)

Darkness to Light Training with KIDS Center — January 30 (Downtown Bend)

Death Café — January 30 (Downtown Bend)

Know Stories

New Insights on the Geology of Central Oregon — January 5 (Downtown Bend)

Game Day with Modern Games — January 7 (Downtown Bend)

Uncovering Black History — January 7 (online)

Japanese Internment-Incarceration Camps — January 8 (Downtown Bend); January 9 (Sisters)

Tribal/Shared History: Reflection and Storytelling — January 10 (East Bend); January 17 (Becky Johnson Community Center); January 24 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall)

Travel Journaling Workshop — January 10 (Becky Johnson Community Center); January 14 (Downtown Bend)

Korean Bibimbap — January 11 (Arome)

Fiddler on the Roof Performance — January 11 (Cascades Theatrical Company)

Trivia on the Moon — January 16 (Silver Moon Brewing)

Addressing Sex Trafficking in Our Community — January 17 (East Bend)

Tall Annie: A Life in Two Genders — January 21 (Downtown Bend)

Quiet Writing Time (Downtown Bend) — January 8, January 22, January 29

Central Oregon Writers Guild — January 9 (Downtown Bend)

Joy Ride Author Kristen Jokinen — January 10 (Downtown Bend)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night — January 18 (High Desert Music Hall)

Take the library with you on the go; download the DPL Mobile app

Use Deschutes Public Library on the go! The Deschutes Public Library Mobile app makes it easy to find and discover titles, place holds, renew items, rate titles, create lists, and get information about our libraries. Learn more here.

All libraries will be closed on January 15.

deschuteslibrary.org