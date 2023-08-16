Deschutes Public Library In The Know

Bond Update:

La Pine & Sisters Libraries to Reopen This Fall

Remodeling of these two community libraries is entering the home stretch! The La Pine Library is scheduled to re-open in late September, with the Sisters Library following suit in October. In La Pine, visit us at the La Pine Activity Center on Mondays from 5-7pm and on Tuesdays from 11am-1pm (through August), where we can take your returns and you can browse a selection of free giveaway books for all ages. In Sisters, the temporary space remains open on the northwest corner of the library property. Keep an eye on our website as well as our Facebook and Instagram feeds for news about opening dates! Construction of the new Redmond Library is moving along on schedule (find photos here). Next up will be the Sunriver Library, where remodeling will begin in October. While the Sunriver Library undergoes renovations, a temporary library will open in the building’s parking lot. You can learn more about all renovation and construction projects on our Future Libraries page.

Meet friends and build a new habit in this seven-week walking series in La Pine! Starting August 9, we’ll meet every Wednesday morning at 10am to walk for 30 minutes, gradually working up to 45 minutes by the end of seven weeks. Our first meeting will include introductions and safety walking fundamentals. All abilities are welcome. Visit our website for more information and to register.

Learn how to play Rumba, Makuta, and other Afro-Cuban conga drum rhythms, all while keeping the beat with “clave,” in the uniquely Cuban way. Master Drummer Miguel Bernal will lead two limited-seating drumming sessions on August 22, one for beginners and one for more advanced drummers. Not ready to play? Then join us as this world-renowned percussionist and member of Pink Martini shares Bata drum rhythms and stories the evening of August 22 at the Downtown Bend Library.

We’re Looking for Story Time Volunteers 📚

Do you love reading to kids? Our Traveling Stories program is looking for a few volunteers to lead weekly story times in Head Start classrooms in the La Pine and Redmond communities. We provide the training and all of the materials needed to lead a story time (volunteers provide their own transportation). It’s a big time commitment, but it comes with big rewards! If you’re interested in being a Traveling Stories volunteer, reach out to Chandra at chandrav@deschuteslibrary.org.

It’s all fun and games until—well, it’s ALL fun and games with the library’s Board Game collection! Borrow a game to play with friends or family; there are dozens to choose from and something for all ages and interests. Whether you’re looking for something simple or more complex, the Board Games collection has something for you, from straight-forward family games like Apples to Apples to complex engine-building games like Scythe. Explore the collection and reserve your game here.

Deschutes County residents with a library card get access to LinkedIn Learning, where you can choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. From data science and analytics to graphic design and photo editing, LinkedIn Learning features courses for a variety of interests and skill levels. A subscription would cost you $20/month, but access is free with your library card! Log on and start learning today.

Events & Programs in August

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Note: We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations in La Pine, Redmond, and Sisters to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events when following the links below.

Summer with the Library continues through August! Visit our website for more info.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time — Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Rainbow 🌈 Family Night | August 17 (D.Bend)

Building Blocks of Music with Music Together | August 23 (D.Bend)

Micah and Me Dance Party | August 26 (High Desert Music Hall)

Middle Ground (10-14 Yrs)

Monarchs and Milkweed | August 23 (E.Bend)

All Ages Ukulele Party | August 26 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall); August 27 (D.Bend)

TEENS & YOUNG ADULT (16-25 YRS)

Crafternoon Take-out | Yarn Wall Hanging, August 4 (D.Bend, E.Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver); Magnet Terrarium, August 18 (D.Bend, E.Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver)

Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) | August 16

Hora del Cuento | August 16 (East Bend)

Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend) | Los viernes, 1-4pm

The Fiction Book Club: The Magnolia Palace | August 23 (online)

Downtown Bend Book Club: The Swimmers | August 25

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations | see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more sessions and locations throughout the county

Deschutes Public Library at the La Pine Activity Center | August 21, August 22, August 28, August 29

Open Computer Lab | August 22, August 29 (Redmond); August 17, August 24, August 31 (D.Bend); August 18 (Sunriver)

Lawyer in the Library (online) | August 16

Notary Public Services | August 17 (D.Bend)

Extraordinary Oregon! | August 4 (D.Bend)

Building a Salad | August 16 (Arome)

Explore Your Kindle Fire | August 17 (D.Bend)

A Brief History of the Pixel with OLLI-UO | August 18 (D.Bend & online)

iCon Clave! Drum Workshop with Master Drummer Miguel Bernal (beginner session) | August 22 (D.Bend)

iCon Clave! Drum Workshop with Master Drummer Miguel Bernal (advanced session) | August 22 (D.Bend)

Songs & Stories with Cuban Masters Drummer Miguel Bernal | August 22 (D.Bend)

Bullet Journaling Workshop | August 23 (Becky Johnson Community Center); August 24 (D.Bend)

The Wonder of Gothic Architecture | August 24 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall), August 24 (E.Bend)

All Ages Ukulele Party | August 26 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall); August 27 (D.Bend)

Quiet Writing Time (D.Bend) | August 22, August 29

How to Elevate Your Writing Career | August 29 (online)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night | August 17 (The Commons)

