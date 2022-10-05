Exclusive Sneak Peek!

(Asian Cairns, Sustainable Megalith for Rural Urbanity, Shenzhen, China, 2013, archival ink-jet print, 23″ x 33″ by Vincent Callebaut)

Get a Sneak Peek Of New Exhibit

Museum membership has its privileges! Join us on Friday, October 14 for a sneak peek of the new exhibit Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience.

The exhibition explores adaptable and sustainable housing that combine science, technology, architecture and art. The design innovations featured — high-tech and low-tech, extravagant and affordable — can help individuals survive during turbulent times and encourage us to rethink our understanding of resilience.

Hors d’oeuvres, no-host bar

Exclusive Members’ Exhibition Opening: Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience

Friday, October 14

6:30-8pm

FREE for members, member guests $5

RSVP: Registration

Dive into Otter Fodder

Who wants to stop at the Otter Fodder Interpretation Station?

During your next Museum visit, after watching three otters play and cavort, stop by the new interpretive table to chat up the naturalists. They’ll share the story of the new baby river otter in our care plus interesting scientific facts about this charismatic mammal, as well as pelts, skulls and other interactive items.

Otter Fodder Interpretation Station

Through October 31

10am-1pm

FREE with Museum admission

Consider Planned Giving

Join us on Wednesday, October 12 for Planned Giving and the Power of Endowment.

Randy Miller, president and principal owner of ASI Wealth Management, and John Bellman, certified financial planner, will discuss the power of endowed funds and how making such donations can be transformational.

Learn how gifting to organizations has changed over the years.

Discover how to get double the bang for your buck! Accomplish your gifting goals while receiving tax credits for your gift.

Explore ways to create a lasting impact with your philanthropic goals.

Randy and John will share how making donations can be transformational by creating investment income to support an organization’s mission in perpetuity.

Planned Giving and the Power of Endowment

Wednesday, October 12

5:30-6pm reception

6-7pm presentation

FREE, registration required

RSVP: Registration

Give Three Cheers For Soil!

Get ready for the next Natural History Pub! Join us at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Monday, November 7 at 7pm for Healthy Soil, Healthy Earth.

Land management begins with soil. Join Dr. Shannon Cappellazzi, Director of Research at Go Seed, to learn how healthy soils can protect our environment, increase farm profits and bring joy to the next generation of farmers and gardeners.

Natural History Pub: Healthy Soil, Healthy Earth

Monday, November 7

7-8pm program

5:30pm doors open

FREE, registration required

RSVP: Registration

A Season for Discovery

Open the door for your child to Art in Nature, the next theme in the weekly Backpack Explorers program! All the fun takes place on Tuesday, October 11 at 10am.

Kids ages three-five can investigate science, art, music and stories as they don backpacks filled with exciting objects and journey through the Museum’s nature trails and exhibits.

Upcoming themes include Museum in the Making, My First Nature Journal and Creatures of the Night.

RSVP: Registration

