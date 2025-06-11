Deschutes Public Library June In The Know

Summer with the Library: Create, Read, Explore!

Get ready for a summer full of stories, creativity, and connection. Summer with the Library is here, and there’s something for everyone.

Just for signing up, you’ll be entered to win amazing grand prizes like Tonies, LEGO BricQ Motion kits, and e-Readers. Complete a reading and activity log and you’ll also earn a free book of your choice — summer is better with books! To take part, simply track your progress online, with the Beanstack app, or pick up a paper log at any Deschutes Public Library location (you can also download and print at home).

Plus, we’re teaming up with community partners to bring Library on the Go to neighborhoods across the county. Join us for free books, fun games, cool swag, and more—all summer long!

For information about Summer With the Library and Library on the Go events, visit our website.

Events Guide: Color the Cover

The June/July Events Guide is here and it’s ready for your creative touch. Pick up a copy at your library and color the front cover featuring our fun Libraries Rock characters.

Whether you stay inside the lines or let your imagination run wild, we can’t wait to see what you come up with. Share your masterpiece on social media and tag us or email it to newsletter@dpls.lib.or.us to brighten our inbox!

It’s Time to Renew Your Library Card

Deschutes Public Library cards expire every five years, but renewing is simple—and you can keep your card and number. If your card was issued before January 21, 2025, it will expire on September 1, 2025.

To renew, visit this page and confirm your current address and phone number. That’s it! For more details, visit the FAQ page on our website.

Library-Powered Language Learning

With over 70 languages to choose from (plus a fun mini-course in Pirate—ahoy!), Mango Languages helps you learn through real-life conversations, interactive lessons, and pronunciation tools.

The lessons are designed to help you remember what you learn by reviewing words and phrases, so they stick. Whether you’re traveling, practicing, or just curious, Mango makes language learning simple (and free!)

Beyond the Books: Wall Street Journal

Your library card now gives you free digital access to the Wall Street Journal, a trusted source for in-depth reporting on business, finance, politics, technology, and more. Whether you’re keeping up with market trends or exploring global news, Wall Street Journal offers award-winning coverage and expert analysis.

To get started, follow this link and create an account. You’ll receive three days of full access to the site. When your access expires, just return to the link, sign in, and start a new three-day session.

Service Spotlight: HomeWord Bound

Can’t make it to the library? We’ll come to you! HomeWord Bound is a free delivery service for homebound Deschutes County residents — whether due to illness, disability, or age.

Library staff will chat with you about your reading preferences, then a volunteer will select and deliver library materials straight to your door. Choose from regular or large print books and audiobooks on CD.

Apply online or ask for an application at any library location.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time, and Baby Story Time – Visit our online calendar for dates, locations, and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts, and more).

Plant and Snack Hack – June 2 (Redmond); June 4 (Eastside Bend)

Rainbow Night – June 2 (La Pine)

Infant Music Together Workshop – June 3 (Downtown Bend)

Air-Dry Clay Mosaics – June 3 (Downtown Bend); June 4 (Sunriver); June 6 (Sisters); June 16 (Redmond); June 27 (La Pine)

Graphic Novel Book Club: The Tryout – June 10 (Redmond)

Children’s Museum of Central Oregon Pop Up Exhibits – June 13 (Downtown Bend)

Rainbow Family Night – June 11 (Redmond); June 19, June 26 (Downtown Bend)

Kids’ Math Night with Mathnasium – June 13 (Downtown Bend)

Graphic Novel Book Club: Squished – June 17 (Eastside Bend)

Kids’ Collagraph Printmaking Workshop – June 18 (Freak’n Art)

Big Messy Art – June 21 (La Pine)

Music Together Workshop – June 23 (Redmond)

Jump for Joy: Toddler Time – June 24 (Mountain Air Trampoline Park)

Bookends:The Bad Guys – June 24 (Downtown Bend); June 25 (La Pine)

Camp Kinder! – June 27 (Downtown Bend); June 30 (Eastside Bend)

Middle School and High School

Roll Call: Go and Glow! – June 6 (The Pavilion)

Fanbinding Workshop, Session 1 – June 18 (Redmond)

Protect Your Confidence – June 20 (The Pavilion)

Roll with Board House Society – June 22 (Sisters)

Fanbinding Workshop, Session 2 – June 25 (Redmond)

Tardes en Familia – June 5 (Downtown Bend); June 11 (Redmond); June 19 (Eastside Bend); June 26 (Sisters)

Conexiones Literarias con Hilda en Español – June 10, June 24 (Redmond)

Cuentos con Ritmo – Stories with Rhythm in English y Español – June 17 (Sunriver); June 18 (La Pine)

Repair Café en Español – June 18 (Redmond)

Taller de Origami & Kirigami en Español – June 21 (Eastside Bend)

Proyecto Cultural Migranta in English y Español – June 27 (Eastside Bend)

Migrantextos, taller de escritura en Español – June 28 (Eastside Bend)

The Library Book Club: North Woods – June 5 (Redmond)

Nonfiction Library Book Club: Whiskey Tender – June 10 (Suttle Tea)

The Library Book Club: Someone Else’s Shoes – June 14 (Eastside Bend)

Larkspur Book Club: Daughter of Mine – June 18 (Larkspur Community Center)

The Library Book Club: Why Peacocks? – June 20 (Downtown Bend)

The Online Library Book Club: Tom Lake – June 25 (Online)

Thrive Central Oregon Drop-in Consultations – see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more drop-in sessions and locations throughout the county.

Changing Patterns: Re-Entry Weeklies – June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23, June 30 (Downtown Bend)

Tuesday Trekkers Walking Group – June 3, June 10, June 17, June 24 (La Pine)

iPhone Essentials – June 3 (Redmond); June 5 (Downtown Bend)

Technology Troubleshooting – June 3, June 10, June 17, June 24 (Remond); June 5, June 26 (Downtown Bend); June 6 (Sunriver); June 11 (Eastside Bend); June 13 (Sisters)

Dungeons & Dragons Adult Workshop Series: Intro to D&D – June 3 (Downtown Bend)

Lawyer in the Library – June 4, June 18 (Online)

Enneagram 101 – June 6 (Eastside Bend)

Meet a Mentor – June 9 (Downtown Bend)

Medicare Made Simple – June 9 (Redmond); June 26 (Downtown Bend)

Law Librarian Office Hours – June 10 (Redmond); June 17 (La Pine Activity Center); June 17 (La Pine)

SCORE Small Business Counseling – June 10, June 24 (Downtown Bend)

Dungeons & Dragons Adult Workshop Series: Character Creation – June 10 (Downtown Bend)

Notary Public in the Library – June 13 June 16, (Downtown Bend)

Business/Nonprofit Librarian Office Hours – June 17 (Redmond); June 20 (La Pine)

Discover Free iPad Games – June 17 (Redmond); June 26 (Downtown Bend)

Dungeons & Dragons Adult Workshop Series: Map Creation – June 17 (Downtown Bend)

Beginner Sewing Machine Class – June 18 (Redmond)

Repair Café – June 18 (Redmond)

The Constitution, our Federal Government and Representation – June 20 (Downtown Bend)

Cozy Gaming: Stardew Valley – June 20 (Redmond)

Dungeons & Dragons Adult Workshop Series: Dungeon Master Basics – June 24 (Downtown Bend)

Solder Tinkers – June 27 (Redmond)

Sensational Songs from the Past – June 4 (Downtown Bend)

Pop Up Paper Posy Workshop – June 4 (Redmond)

From Page to Stage: How Opera Transforms Stories into Music – June 5 (Redmond); June 23 (Downtown Bend)

Finding the Path to Your Visual Story – June 7 (Downtown Bend)

Finding the Path to Your Visual Story Writing Workshop – June 7 (Downtown Bend)

Kitchen Knife Skills – June 9 (Eastside Bend); June 17 (Redmond)

Italian Frozen Desserts – June 10 (Arome)

Summer Solstice Intention Workshop – June 13 (Redmond); June 19 (Hanai)

Spanish Summer Sounds: Learn Spanish Through Music – June 14, June 21, June 28 (Downtown Bend)

Cycling Across Oregon – June 16 (Downtown Bend); June 17 (Sisters)

Summer With the Library at Three Rivers – June 18 (Three Rivers Elementary School)

Leather Bookmarks Craft – June 20 (Redmond); June 20 (Downtown Bend)

From Deserts to Mountains: Central Oregon’s Top 5 Hikes – June 24 (Downtown Bend)

Discover the Land of Fire and Ice: Iceland – June 25 (Sunriver); June 26 (Redmond)

See the World: Less Money, Less Worry, and More Travel – June 25 (Downtown Bend)

Live Beatles Music, Somatic Movement & Soundbath – June 30 (High Desert Music Hall)

Author Gordon Nagai – June 1 (Downtown Bend)

Tall Annie: A Life in Two Genders – June 7 (Redmond)

The Keys to the Castle: A Primer on Developmental Editing – June 10 (Downtown Bend)

Now What? Revising Your Writing – June 13 (Online)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night – June 19 (SCP Redmond Hotel)

Nature Poetry: Alive and Well in the High Desert – June 21 (Sunriver)

All libraries will be closed on Thursday, June 12, for staff in-service training and Thursday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. Visit our website for locations and hours.

deschuteslibrary.org