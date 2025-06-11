High Desert Horticultural Center Announces Inaugural Native Plant Garden Tour in Bend

(graphic courtesy of HDHC)

The High Desert Horticultural Center (HDHC), a newly established nonprofit dedicated to advancing native plant use and resource conservation, is proud to announce its Native Plant Garden Tour, taking place in Bend on Saturday, June 21.

This highly anticipated event invites community members, garden enthusiasts and conservation advocates to explore a curated selection of private and public gardens that exemplify the beauty, resilience and ecological value of native plants in the high desert landscape.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to our inaugural Native Plant Garden Tour,” said Rick Martinson, HDHC Founder. “This event is a celebration of the flora that defines our region and an opportunity to showcase how native plants can enhance landscapes while supporting biodiversity, conserving water and fostering healthy ecosystems.”

Participants will have the chance to visit 12 gardens thoughtfully designed to highlight the beauty, adaptability and low-maintenance charm of native species as well as sustainable horticultural practices that align with central Oregon’s unique climate and resources.

The High Desert Horticultural Center hopes this event will become a cherished annual tradition—bringing people together through a shared appreciation for the natural beauty of Central Oregon and encouraging deeper connections to the region’s environment.

Tickets ($15)

About the High Desert Horticultural Center:

Founded in late 2023, the High Desert Horticultural Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on education, research and native plant propagation in the high desert west. HDHC’s mission is to inspire ecological integrity and improve sustainability of urban landscapes by increasing the understanding of native vegetation in created landscapes. The center offers hands-on learning opportunities for the public, professionals and future restoration practitioners.

About WinterCreek Nursery:

Established in 1993 and now owned and operated by the HDHC, WinterCreek Nursery propagates nearly 200 species of high desert native plants. As central Oregon’s largest native plant nursery, WinterCreek continues to serve retail and wholesale customers while also supporting HDHC’s nonprofit mission.

highdeserthorticulturalcenter.org • highdeserthorticulturalcenter.org/wintercreeknursery