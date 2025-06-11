Win a One-of-a-Kind Custom Guitar

(Graphic courtesy of SFF Presents)

Big news, music lovers! We’re raffling off a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted guitar at the 2025 Big Ponderoo Festival — and YOU could be the lucky winner!

Built by luthier and teacher Jason Chinchen with stunning reclaimed wood, full tortoiseshell binding, a custom Big Ponderoo inlay, and next-level craftsmanship, this guitar is seriously special.

Only 400 raffle tickets are up for grabs at just $25 each, so don’t wait! Grab yours now.

Proceeds from the raffle will be evenly divided between the Woods II guitar-building program at Sisters High School and SFF Presents’ educational outreach across Central Oregon. Support young makers, local educators, and the vibrant arts culture that defines the Sisters community!

Winner drawn: Sunday, June 29 at 2:55pm on the Ponderoo Stage (no need to be there to win!)

👉 Tickets available online, at the SFF office, or at the gazebo on the festival grounds while they last.

2025 Big Ponderoo Music + Art Festival

Village Green Park

Saturday, June 28 – Sunday, June 29

Enjoy great bluegrass & Americana music in a laid-back, friendly atmosphere where small-town charm meets big-time music.

sffpresents.org