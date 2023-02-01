Deschutes Public Library’s February  In The Know

Construction & Remodeling Begin in La Pine, Redmond & Sisters

Redmond Library

January 2023-Fall 2024

Library temporarily moved to allow for construction of new Redmond Library

Temporary library now open

2127 S Highway 97, Redmond

Sisters Library

January 2023-Fall 2023

Library temporarily moved to allow for remodeling

Temporary Library now open

110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

La Pine Library

January 2023-Fall 2023

Library temporarily moved to allow for remodeling

Temporary Library in process

To open in late February 2023

In November 2020, Deschutes County voters supported the library’s bond measure to expand and improve libraries across the county. The work is now underway, starting with remodels of the La Pine and Sisters Libraries and the start of construction of a new Redmond Library that will replace and double the square footage of the previous space. Temporary libraries are now open in Redmond and Sisters as work begins, and we are in the process of transitioning to a temporary space in La Pine. To stay up-to-date on the latest in construction and remodeling, visit our Future Libraries page and be sure to visit dpl.pub/locations for current hours and temporary location addresses.

Story Times and Programs in New Locations in La Pine, Redmond and Sisters

While we work to build and remodel libraries, we are partnering with a variety of businesses and organizations to ensure that story times and programming for all ages continue. When viewing events in our online calendar, be sure to note the addresses of programs for the La Pine, Redmond and Sisters communities in particular, as many will be held at partner locations. Our thanks to these businesses and organizations for sharing their spaces with us!: Arome, Becky Johnson Community Center, Fika Sisters Coffeehouse, The High Desert Music Hall, Junction Roastery, La Pine Elementary School, La Pine Park & Recreation, La Pine Activity Center, Redmond Proficiency Academy, SCP Redmond Hotel, Sisters Firehouse Community Hall, Sisters Park & Recreation and Suttle Tea.

A Look at the Top Check-outs of 2022

From a look at the numbers, you were busy last year! Deschutes County residents read, watched, listened, worked and played their way through nearly 2,000,000 checked-out items in 2022. The most checked-out book: Diane Wilson’s The Seed Keeper, which was the A Novel Idea 2022 selection. Likewise, the most checked-out children’s book was the youth A Novel Idea selection I Can Make This Promise, by Christine Day. You also found your way to the mobile hotspots, which were the most checked-out non-book item of 2022. Take a look at the year’s other popular items, from movies to audiobooks, on our website.

Winter Reading Challenge

If you’re looking to expand your reading horizons in 2023, be sure to take on our all-new Winter Reading Challenge for adults (ages 18+). Join in the fun by completing bookish challenges and tracking your progress via the free Beanstack app, then earn great prizes! If you’re looking for even more inspiration, stop by the challenge-themed Your Next Book Pop-up event on February 10 at the Downtown Bend Library. The Winter Reading Challenge begins on February 1 and runs through March 20. Learn more about the challenge, Beanstack and how to take part on our website here.

Free Tax Prep Help at Downtown Bend

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is back and offering free tax-preparation sessions for Central Oregonians of all ages at the Downtown Bend Library beginning on Saturday, February 4. Learn about tax credits and have an IRS-Certified Tax Volunteer help prepare and submit your taxes online using IRS-certified software. These free drop-in sessions begin on Saturday, February 4, and continue every Saturday through March from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Downtown Bend Library (exception: 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on February 4). Learn more here.

Pro Tip: Use the Catalog to Reserve Items

Have you discovered the joy of browsing your library’s collection from the comfort of anywhere you happen to be with an internet connection? You can browse our catalog any time of day (or night) and put items on hold — everything from books and DVDs to games and WiFi hotspots. We’ll let you know via text or email as soon as your items are ready for pick-up. Then all you need to do is drop by your preferred location and grab and go. Or stay to browse a little more; we always love to see you!

Spotlight on Legal Resources Available through Your Library

The Downtown Bend Library hosts the law library for Deschutes County, and law library staff are available at various library locations to assist with legal information questions through Law Library Office Hours. You’ll find Office Hours available in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters and Sunriver; visit our online calendar and do a keyword search for “office hours” for dates and locations. We also offer twice-monthly Lawyer in the Library sessions where you can ask a local lawyer civil-law questions. Learn more about how the library can help you with your legal information needs through this online overview on February 23 at 6pm.

Events & Programs in February

Follow the links below to learn how to access these programs

Note: We’ve partnered with a variety of businesses and organizations in La Pine, Redmond and Sisters to ensure that we can continue story times and adult programs during remodeling and construction, so be sure to note the locations for all programs and events when following the links below.

Family Story Time, Toddler Story Time, Preschool Story Time and Baby Story Time — Visit our online calendar for dates, locations and times. You’ll also find story times on our YouTube channel (as well as STEAM programs, scavenger hunts and more).

Hygge with the Library — February 3 (D.Bend); February 7 (SCP Redmond); February 9 (La Pine Elem.); February 11 (Sunriver); February 13 (E.Bend)

Owl & Book Pairing at High Desert Museum — February 8

STEAM Team: Mysterious Makers — February 15 (Sunriver); February 21 (D.Bend); February 22 (E.Bend)

STEAM Team: Grab-and-Go Mystery Craft — February 25 (La Pine); February 25 (Sisters); February 25 (Redmond)

Redmond Book Club: The River Why — February 2 (SCP Redmond)

The Nonfiction Book Club: These Precious Days — February 9 (online)

Reading Rainbow Book Club: Between Perfect and Real — February 11 (D.Bend)

East Bend Book Club: Listening Still — February 11

The Fiction Book Club: Listening Still — February 22 (online)

Downtown Bend Book Club: L.A. Weather — February 24

Abogado en la Biblioteca (en línea) – February 1, February 15

Thrive Central Oregon (Downtown Bend) — Los viernes, 1-4pm

Thrive Central Oregon Walk-in Consultations — see calendar for dates and times and visit Thrive’s website for more sessions and locations throughout the county

Tax Aide (D.Bend) — Saturdays in February and March

Lawyer in the Library (online) — February 1, February 15

Law Library Office Hours — February 2 (La Pine Activity Ctr); February 2 (Sunriver); February 7, February 14, February 21, February 28 (D.Bend); February 9 (Fika Sisters); February 9 (Redmond); February 16 (E.Bend)

Laptop Basics (D.Bend) — February 2, February 16

Open Computer Lab — February 2, February 9, February 16, February 23 (D.Bend); February 10, February 24 (E.Bend); February 17 (Sunriver)

Demystifying Digital Marketing (D.Bend) — February 2

Moonlight Snowshoe with Wanderlust Tours — February 5

Open Hub Singing Club — February 6 (E.Bend); February 15 (Becky Johnson Ctr.)

Axe-throwing — February 8 (Unofficial Logging Co.)

Your Next Book Pop-up: Winter Reading Challenge Edition (D.Bend) — February 10

Music in Public Places — February 11 (High Desert Music Hall); February 11 (Sunriver)

SCORE Small Business Counseling (D.Bend) — February 14, February 28

Daylight Snowshoe with Wanderlust Tours — February 15

Darkness to Light Training with KIDS Center — February 16 (Becky Johnson Ctr.)

Oregon Landlord-Tenant Law — February 21 (D.Bend & online)

Introduction to Executive Function: Be the Boss of Your Brain

Meals on a Budget — February 1 (Arome)

An Update to Water Resources of Central Oregon — February 3 (D.Bend & online)

Central Oregonizing — February 4 (Becky Johnson Ctr.); February 8 (E.Bend)

Restorative Justice in Practice (D.Bend) — February 5

Introduction to Intersectional Environmentalism (online) — February 7

Supreme Justice — February 9 (online); February 12 (D.Bend)

The Future of Water in Oregon — February 13 (Sisters Firehouse Community Hall); February 15 (D.Bend)

Discover the Justice League (online) — February 21

Justice Resources at the Library (online) — February 23

Filling the Gaps: Reflections on Queer Memory & World-Making — February 26 (D.Bend & online)

Quiet Writing Time (D.Bend) — February 7, February 14, February 21, February 28

Creative Writing & Bookmaking Playshop (D.Bend) — February 6

A Box of Chocolates — February 14 (D.Bend & online)

Third Thursday Spoken Word Night — February 16 (The Commons)

All Deschutes Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, February 20.

deschuteslibrary.org