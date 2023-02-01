New Perspective for February

A change of viewpoint on the 1st could lead to a change of direction by the 3rd. The Full Moon on the 5th brings everything to the surface and it’s important to be honest about how you feel. Conversations over the next week are helpful and insightful so listen closely and realize how you are changing.

Words are intense on the 10th and they could introduce you to upcoming change. Keep an open mind on the 11th as you begin moving forward in a new way. Let yourself dream on the 15th especially in regards to relationships. Make a decision on the 16th and this could introduce you to opportunities.

The New Moon on the 19th brings completion and new beginnings. Be excited on the 20th and share your joy with those around you. Conversations on the 21st could help you be more comfortable with what you need to do next. Take a leap of faith on the 22nd and it could create a huge ripple effect. The last six days of the month require trust as you will need to believe in yourself and your choices. Give yourself a lot of support as you move into new territory.

