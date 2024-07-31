Deschutes Public Library’s In the Know

((Left) Sunriver Library (Right) Redmond Library | Photos and rendering courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Opening Soon: The Sunriver Library

Remodeling work on the Surniver Library is nearly complete! This dynamic community hub will offer more space for community gatherings, new reservable study and meeting rooms, expanded browsing space, and enhanced children’s and teen areas. The doors will open to the public in August, so stay tuned for the official date! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and sign up for Sunriver Library Updates to hear as soon as a date is announced. Check out a photo album with recent pictures on our Flickr site.

NOTE: The current temporary Sunriver Library will be closed as of August 4 as we begin to transition back into the newly remodeled library. Sunriver Library customers, please hold your returns while the library is closed during the transition period. No late fees will be charged for materials. If you have a hold on the shelf when the temporary space closes, it will be available in the newly remodeled space when the Sunriver Library resumes operations in mid-August.

Take a Peek Inside the New Redmond Library

The new Redmond Library is also moving closer to completion, with its doors set to open this winter. The library is twice the size of the previous building, and features two stories to house the book and materials collection, as well as reservable meeting and study rooms. There’s even a drive-up window, where you can pick up holds and return your library materials. Check out this video walk-through of the space on our YouTube channel, and visit our website for a livestream of the building’s exterior. To learn more about the new Redmond Library, visit dpl.pub/futureredmond.

Summer with the Library

August is the last month of Summer with the Library, but there’s still plenty of fun to come! If you haven’t signed up yet, you still can — you’ll get a free book bag when you do. Then, complete a reading and activity log for more rewards! Visit our website for a look at places you can find us in August, including at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond on August 17 from 10am-12pm. We’ll have interactive stories, faeries, snacks, and fun! Author Amy Seto Forrester, author of Search for a Giant Squid, joins in at 10:30 to lead kids through their very own pick-your-path story.

New Online Calendar Goes Live in August

The Deschutes Public Library web calendar will be unavailable for a few days in mid-August (approximately August 12–14) as we migrate all events to a new, more robust online calendar system. During this time you can stay in the know about events by picking up or downloading a copy of the August/September Events guide. The new calendar system is also how the public will be able to reserve meeting rooms, so the ability to reserve a room will also be unavailable during this brief window. We look forward to sharing this new, more user-friendly system with you!

Beyond the Books: Kanopy

The cost of video streaming services can add up, but your library has great options that don’t cost you anything! Kanopy is a go-to for quality, thoughtful movies, documentaries, foreign films, and classic cinema, as well as the curated Kanopy Kids Collection. Log in or create your own Kanopy account here, then start browsing. Want even more? Be sure to check out Hoopla!

Service Spotlight: Notary Public

A notary public is available at the Downtown Bend Library on the first and third Thursday of every month (August 1 and August 15) to provide free, limited notary services for the public on a walk-in basis. The notary will sign up to two documents per person per session. This service is not intended for commercial businesses. For more information, visit our web calendar.

deschuteslibrary.org