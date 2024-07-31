Special Offers for Sunriver Music Festival

** Pick 3+ & Save! — ends 7/31 at midnight)

** Series Savings — 10% Discount

** Young Listeners’ Guild — BOGO free tickets for kids

** 25 and Under — $25 tickets anytime

Pick 3+ & Save — Ending soon! Now through July 31, add 3 or more concerts to your cart at sunrivermusic.org and receive $5 off each and every ticket. This discount will be automatically applied. Select “Continue Shopping” to add multiple concerts to your cart.

Young Listeners’ Guild — Thanks to generous donors committed to the future of music, ages 17 and under can now get completely free tickets! With the purchase of a regular-priced concert ticket, a free ticket is available for kids. This applies to all concerts and all sections. Take your pick! There is limited availability for the Young Listeners’ Guild; call 541-593-9310 to reserve today.

25 and Under Always $25 — $25 tickets are always offered for all Sunriver Music Festival concerts year-round for ages 25 and under in section C.

Series Savings — Purchase a full six-concert series of the classical concerts, pops, and solo violin and save 10%. To receive the discount, add 6 concerts to your cart at sunrivermusic.org and the discount will be automatically applied.

Open Rehearsals — Many Festival Orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public. Visit sunrivermusic.org for full schedule.

Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season. Concerts are August 11, 13, 15, 18 at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and August 21, 22, 23 at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall. Details and tickets at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-9310.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org