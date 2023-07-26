Ron Artis II Returns to Sisters!

(Graphic courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

Get tickets to see Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) fan favorite, Ron Artis II & The Truth on Saturday, July 29 at Sisters Art Works!

Listen ~ What Kind of People

Get a taste of the buttery smooth vocals and expert musicianship you can expect at the concert. Ron Artis II & The Truth perform What Kind of People at the Sugarshack Sessions.

Artis and his band have played sold-out shows from coast to coast performing songs highlighting his influences from deep Delta Blues and Gospel, to Northern Soul and R&B, with in-depth and personal lyrics.

Get your tickets today and prepare to be blown away by a tidal wave of heart and soul music!

Get Tickets for $27.50

sistersfolkfest.org