Discover the Wildlife in Your Backyard

(Photo by Jon Nelson)

Upcoming Event

Quill you Experience the Trail Camera Workshop with our Wildlife Team?

Cool opportunity alert! If you’re interested in learning more about the remarkable wildlife living around us, join us for Trail Camera Community Science on Saturday, October 12 at the Museum!

Trail cameras can be great tools for viewing and learning about the animals living in Central Oregon that you might not otherwise see. Learn how to use a trail camera, good places to set one up and how you can help biologists by uploading your images to iNaturalist!

After the workshop, participants can check out a trail camera to use at home. One RSVP = one trail camera (for an individual or group) and cameras are limited! Reserve yours today at the button below.

Trail Camera Community Science

Saturday, October 12

10am-12pm

$20 per trail camera (individual or group)

