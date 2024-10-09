From Watercolors to Leatherworking

(Bill Lewis | Photo courtesy of COCC)
Instructor Highlight: Bill Lewis
With over 40 years of experience as a professional artist and a dedicated instructor, Bill Lewis brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to every class he teaches. Whether you’re looking to explore the delicate strokes of oil and acrylic painting or dive into the hands-on creativity of ceramics, leather tooling, or even jewelry making, Bill’s classes offer something for every aspiring artist. His diverse teaching palette includes drawing, abstract painting, print-making, and much more.
Beyond the COCC classrooms, Bill shares his artistic talents with retirement communities in Bend and also offers private instruction for those seeking a personalized learning experience.
Prineville Campus
Beginning Drawing Simplified: Full Series (Two Sessions)
Bend Campus
Design Simplified Full Series (Three Sessions)
Madras Campus
Watercolor Simplified 1
Intermediate Leatherworking: Crossbody Bag
Did you know you can create an entire leather bag without one stitch of sewing? In this No-Sew Crossbody Bag workshop, you will learn how to cut out leather, punch holes, weave leather, set rivets, and add a closure. By the end of the class, you will be able to take home a cute and fully-functional bag. All materials & supplies will be available at the class.
Instructor: Elise Michaels
Saturday, November 17
1-4pm
Bend Campus; $249
Creative Expression through Art Journaling
Discover the transformative power of art journaling. This immersive, hands-on course is designed for all levels. Whether a seasoned artist, or complete beginner, this course will guide you through the process of combining visual art with written expression, to create a personal and reflective journal. Explore a variety of art techniques, materials, and prompts to tap into your creativity and document your inner journey.
Instructor: Nancy Caldwell
Fridays, November 1, 8, 15 and 22
9:30am-1pm
Bend Campus; $139
