From Watercolors to Leatherworking

(Bill Lewis | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Instructor Highlight: Bill Lewis

With over 40 years of experience as a professional artist and a dedicated instructor, Bill Lewis brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to every class he teaches. Whether you’re looking to explore the delicate strokes of oil and acrylic painting or dive into the hands-on creativity of ceramics, leather tooling, or even jewelry making, Bill’s classes offer something for every aspiring artist. His diverse teaching palette includes drawing, abstract painting, print-making, and much more.

Beyond the COCC classrooms, Bill shares his artistic talents with retirement communities in Bend and also offers private instruction for those seeking a personalized learning experience.

Sign up for one of Bill’s courses today!

Madras Campus

Watercolor Simplified 1

Did you know you can create an entire leather bag without one stitch of sewing? In this No-Sew Crossbody Bag workshop, you will learn how to cut out leather, punch holes, weave leather, set rivets, and add a closure. By the end of the class, you will be able to take home a cute and fully-functional bag. All materials & supplies will be available at the class.

Instructor: Elise Michaels

Saturday, November 17

1-4pm

Bend Campus; $249

Register

Discover the transformative power of art journaling. This immersive, hands-on course is designed for all levels. Whether a seasoned artist, or complete beginner, this course will guide you through the process of combining visual art with written expression, to create a personal and reflective journal. Explore a variety of art techniques, materials, and prompts to tap into your creativity and document your inner journey.

Instructor: Nancy Caldwell

Fridays, November 1, 8, 15 and 22

9:30am-1pm

Bend Campus; $139

Register

cocc.edu • 541-383-7270 • ceinfo@cocc.edu