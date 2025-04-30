Hayden Homes Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of Amphitheater Naming with Awesome Giveaways

(Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes)

Hayden Homes is thrilled to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s naming rights partnership with a giveaway for five lucky winners to experience a night of live music in style.

“The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is an iconic community gathering place that unites people from all over the region — and indeed the country — to enjoy great live music together along the beautiful banks of the Deschutes River,” said Katy Wooderson, Hayden Homes vice president of marketing. “We’re so grateful to our partners at the Old Mill District and Live Nation for supporting our commitment to building a strong community — it’s about so much more than just building homes.”

Five years ago, the Amphitheater became known as the Hayden Homes Amphitheater as part of the company’s Give As You Go™ philosophy, which is rooted in community partnerships and creating opportunities for everyone to lead fulfilled lives. The Hayden Homes Amphitheater offers just that: a place to join together, create memories, and enjoy unforgettable live music experiences.

“This partnership has been everything we’ve hoped for and more,” said Marney Smith, the longtime general manager of the Amphitheater and president of The Bend Company, which developed and owns the venue with its partnership group, River Bend Limited Partnership. “Since we’ve partnered with Hayden Homes, we’ve hosted more than 150 shows on our stage and welcomed hundreds of thousands of fans through our gates. Hayden Homes has always been a supporter of arts, culture, and community. What they’ve done with their support of the Amphitheater has helped elevate live music not just in Bend or Central Oregon, but the state as a whole.”

To celebrate and kick off the concert season, Hayden Homes is giving away concert packages to five lucky winners, including all the very best that Bend and the Old Mill District have to offer. Packages include:

Two VIP Deschutes Deck Tickets Choose your concert (subject to availability) Includes two drinks and one food item per person

One-Night Stay at a Local Hotel Relax in Bend after a night of live music

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe Rental Enjoy time on the Deschutes River with a rental for some outdoor fun

$100 Old Mill District Gift Card Shop, dine, and explore Bend’s vibrant community



“There’s nothing like live music on a summer night in Bend — and for the past five years, Hayden Homes Amphitheater has set the stage for those unforgettable moments,” said Rob Scolaro, senior vice president and head of venue sales at Live Nation. “We’re proud to partner with Hayden Homes and the Old Mill District to make those moments possible — and now, Hayden Homes is giving fans an incredible opportunity to be part of the magic in an even bigger way.”

View the 2025 Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert lineup and enter to win the giveaways on the Hayden Homes website. Follow the link provided and submit an entry form between Monday, April 28 and Friday, May 16, 2025 to be considered to win.

About Hayden Homes:

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 27,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives.

Hayden Homes has contributed $7.1 billion to local economies and has created more than 99,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $80 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided over 120 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.

bendconcerts.com • hayden-homes.com